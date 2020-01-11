VIDEOS: Iranians Protest Military's Role in Downing of Plane

Hundreds of Iranians protested in several cities around the country Saturday after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps admitted to mistakenly shooting down a civilian Ukrainian plane, killing all 176 on board.
In Tehran, students of Sharif University, also known as Iran’s MIT, chant, “Referendum is our people’s salvation!"
The protests were not limited to Tehran. People in the northern city of Rasht called Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his allies "shameless."
Anti-riot police watch protesters near Amirkabir University in Tehran.
Protest videos show some demonstrators shouting, “Down with the dictator!” and calling Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei a "traitor," near Tehran’s Polytechnic (Amirkabir) University.
In a video posted to filmmaker Jafar Panahi’s Instagram account, police fire tear gas at demonstrators near near Amirkabir University in Tehran.
Protesters near Sharif University in Tehran chant, “Our leader is ignorant and a source of shame.”
* VOA could not independently verify the authenticity of these videos.