VIDEOS: Iranians Protest Military's Role in Downing of Plane

By VOA News
January 11, 2020 11:19 PM
A woman shouts slogans as she gathers with people to show their sympathy to the victims of the crash of the Boeing 737-800 plane, flight PS 752, in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 11, 2020.
A woman shouts slogans as she gathers with people to show their sympathy for the victims of the crash of the Boeing 737-800 plane, flight PS 752, in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 11, 2020.

Hundreds of Iranians protested in several cities around the country Saturday after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps admitted to mistakenly shooting down a civilian Ukrainian plane, killing all 176 on board.

In Tehran, students of Sharif University, also known as Iran’s MIT, chant, “Referendum is our people’s salvation!"

The protests were not limited to Tehran. People in the northern city of Rasht called Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his allies "shameless."

Anti-riot police watch protesters near Amirkabir University in Tehran.

Protest videos show some demonstrators shouting, “Down with the dictator!” and calling Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei a "traitor," near Tehran’s Polytechnic (Amirkabir) University.

In a video posted to filmmaker Jafar Panahi’s Instagram account, police fire tear gas at demonstrators near near Amirkabir University in Tehran.

Protesters near Sharif University in Tehran chant, “Our leader is ignorant and a source of shame.”

* VOA could not independently verify the authenticity of these videos.

