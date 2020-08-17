Amid Election Protests, Belarusian State TV Presenters Walk Off Job

State-television presenters in Belarus are signing off for good, fed up with putting a positive spin on the country’s turmoil, as some of their viewers take a beating while protesting what they believe to be a rigged presidential election.
The television personalities are joining a growing numbers of police officers and factory workers who are walking off the job to send a message to the authorities and the government of President Alyaksandr Lukashenko, who declared a landslide reelection victory on August 9.
"It's hard to say 'good morning' when it's actually bad," Andrey Makayonak, a stand-up comedian and prominent face on the Good Morning Belarus program for Belarus-1 (BT) channel, told the daily Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus.
At least six on-air presenters have resigned in recent days from the state broadcasting company, including Makayonak who announced his departure on August 12 after the third-straight day of demonstrations that have been met with a harsh response from Belarusian security services.
The walkouts are significant since state TV dominates Belarusian broadcasting for news and entertainment programming, and it is a primary source of news for a large majority of Belarusians.
More than 6,700 people have reportedly been detained since the election, and harrowing images and reports of police brutality from the streets of Minsk and other cities have filled up Telegram channels, social-media feeds, and other independent media. But state TV has often played down the street clashes, or demonized the protesters.
Makayonak was joined in departing Belteleradio, the national state radio and television company, by TV presenter Volha Bahatyrevich.
She announced she was leaving her position at All-National TV in an Instagram post on August 12 that showed her holding her resignation letter. It was accompanied by the message: "We are few, but we are," capped by emoticons showing gestures used by the opposition.
The same day, Uladzimir Burko, the host of the Defense Ministry's Arsenal program that also aired on BT, announced his departure. So, too, did Vera Karetnikava, a host for both BT and the STV channel.
Всем привет. Меня зовут Владимир Бурко. Я ведущий мероприятий и до недавнего времени ведущий военной программы «Арсенал» на канале "Беларусь 1". Начну с главного: я больше не ведущий этого телепроекта, ушёл сам, не без приключений, но ушёл. - 5 лет я негласно был медийным лицом министерства обороны республики Беларусь - 5 лет я вёл программу над созданием которой трудилась большая команда потрясающих людей, каждого из которых я обниму при встрече и надеюсь они мне ответят взаимностью - 5 лет я с очень серьёзным лицом рассказывал о том, что наша армия сама доблестная и сильная, военная техника самая современная, а весь высший офицерский состав – пример для подражания... - 5 лет я читал новости, которые добровольно-принудительно утром в воскресенье смотрел весь личный состав вооруженных сил - 5 лет – это больше 3 поколений призывников, служивших 1.5 года во всех видах и родах войск К чему я это всё… Я никогда бы, даже в самом страшном сне, не подумал, что солдаты и техника, о которых я рассказывал, могут быть применены против своего народа… Против мирного населения страны, против женщин и не дай Бог детей. Я хочу обратиться к военным: солдатам и офицерам. Вы ждёте приказа. Вы прекрасно осознаёте каким будет этот приказ и скорее всего понимаете какими будут последствия для белорусов, которые просто хотели справедливости, а получат от вас пулю… Одумайтесь пока не поздно… Донесите совету безопасности и своему руководству, что ваши методы и методы смежных структур являются варварскими и антигуманными. Среди верхушки министерства обороны много разных людей. Мне кажется, как и во всех структурах, есть лизоблюды и карьеристы, но есть и настоящие офицеры, которые прошли войны, видели лицо смерти и таких офицеров большинство. Я прошу Вас принять верное решение, решение, которым мы, беларусы будем гордиться, потому что пока только нарастает ненависть от того, что мы видим… И в конце. Никто не хочет войны. Все акции проходят и будут проходить мирно. Люди хотят справедливости, люди просят их не обманывать, люди просят свободы. За последний пункт отвечаете именно вы, так что всё получится. Мы рядом и всегда поможем. #ведущийвладимирбурко #мызачестныеновости #нетвойне
They all followed BT news anchor Syarhey Kazlovich and STV presenter Tatsyana Barodkina, who quit on August 11.
In announcing his resignation, Kazlovich wrote on Instagram that his decision to leave after 10 years in the TV news business was the end of a "childhood dream.”
Two days before his departure, Kazlovich reported that "provocateurs" had been blocking polling stations in order to disrupt voting, according to the media outlet Reform.by. In his reports on street clashes, he also cast protesters as the aggressors, saying police had no option but to fire rubber bullets to repel physical attacks by "aggressive young people."
STV's Barodkina, who appeared on the cooking program Breakfast For Three along with her two daughters, wrote on Facebook that "unfortunately my children and I will no longer be able to smile from the TV screen."
She wrote that she was unsure if people would be able to read her post, due to widespread Internet blockages. Still, she urged viewers to not be afraid, and "do not deprive our children of their future!"
STV correspondent Alyaksandr Luchonok, meanwhile, offered an explanation for why his colleagues had left the airwaves: "every news release is a deliberate move" as part of a grand "strategy,” he said.
"I don't want to be silent anymore!" he wrote.
Тем, кто по ту сторону экрана, больше молчать не хочу! Думаю, ни для кого не секрет, что вся информация, которая транслируется по ТВ, четко выверена, не один раз прочитана редакторами и идеологами. Есть определённая тактика, планирование, стратегия воздействовать на наши умы. Основная суть — аккуратно и ненавязчиво внушать людям, что наша страна не находится в «застое». Если в какой-либо сфере или отрасли провал —для сглаживания углов удар на себя принимает местная вертикаль. Это все, ещё раз повторюсь, стратегия! Вывод, к которому я пришел. Каждый выпуск новостей — продуманный ход. Поэтому сейчас сильнее всего поражает — почему ребята начали так сдавать свои позиции. — Филигранная победа с 80% голосов за АГЛ? Как мне кажется, филигранно сфальсифицировать при нынешнем расколе общества - это «нарисовать» 50+, и явно не столь массовый масштаб приобрело бы нынешнее протестное движение! — У протестующих есть кукловоды? Выйдите на улицу и задайте этот вопрос людям. Услышите чуть ли не единогласный ответ, чем они руководствуются. Сам лично интересовался. Это исключительно инициатива каждого, а отрицать и обвинять во всем Запад или объединенный штаб – отрицать свое поражение. Давайте вспомним, как прошлой весной свою победу праздновал нынешний Президент Украины Владимир Зеленский. Там был настоящий ПРАЗДНИК. Во всех наших госСМИ подчеркивают тоже самое, только почему вы призываете разогнать народное «веселье»?! — Удерживать Тихановскую в ЦИКе 6 часов и надеяться, что именно поэтому белорусы не пойдут на протест? Это ещё больше разгорячит народ, уже доказано! Символ протеста сегодня не Тихановская, а сами люди! (продолжение в карусели)
In leaving their jobs, members of the media joined growing ranks of police and security officers who are also quitting.
Some police officers and members of the OMON security force have used social media as a platform to announce they were quitting, often in videos showing them throwing their uniforms in the trash. In one case, a security office was shown burning his uniform.
Another former MVD officer rips off the patch from his uniform with the help of his children.
It is unclear how many have actually resigned.
The walkouts by journalists and police officers come as workers at major state companies and factories across the country walked off their jobs in solidarity with demonstrators. Many have joined the demands calling for a full review of the official results that said Lukashenka walked away with 80 percent of the vote. They’ve also called for the release of those arrested during the protests.
Among the companies affected in recent days were the Grodno meat-packing plant, the Atlant and Gefest appliance-makers, the Minsk Automobile Factory, and the Azot chemical fertilizer plant. Workers at Minsk Tractor Works -- a manufacturing plant whose reputation is legendary in and outside of Belarus - - also were shown protesting.
In #Hrodna, #Belarus, city officials meet with striking workers of Azot chemical fertiliser plant.
- Raise your hands if you voted for Lukashenka.
- Only officials do.
- Raise your hands if you voted for Tsikhanouskaya.
- Neary all workers do.
pic.twitter.com/0pzzO4MWlj