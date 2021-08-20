Press Freedom

Arson Attack Hits Home of Journalist in Netherlands

By Liam Scott
August 20, 2021 06:54 PM
FILE PHOTO: A man looks on next to a makeshift altar at the place where Dutch celebrity crime reporter Peter R. de Vries has…
FILE PHOTO: A man looks on next to a makeshift altar at the place where Dutch celebrity crime reporter Peter R. de Vries was fatally shot in Amsterdam, Netherlands, July 7, 2021.

WASHINGTON - Unidentified attackers on Thursday threw Molotov cocktails into the Netherlands home of journalist Willem Groeneveld.

The motive for the attack, which took place in the city of Groningen around 2:45 a.m. local time, was not clear, but Groeneveld had previously been harassed over reporting on issues involving real estate and landlords.

No one was injured in the assault, and the journalist was cited in reports as saying he woke to the sound of breaking glass and was able to put out the fire.

Media organizations said they were troubled by the attack, which came just a month after veteran crime journalist Peter R. de Vries died after being shot in Amsterdam.

“This is a very sad year for journalism. This attack on Willem with a firebomb could have ended very differently,” Thomas Bruning, head of the Dutch Association of Journalists, told local media.

Thursday’s attack was not a first for Groeneveld, who founded the investigative website Sikkom and is a contributor to the daily regional newspaper Dagblad van het Noorden.

In 2019, attackers threw stones through the windows of the journalist’s home, and on another occasion someone posted Groeneveld’s address and phone number on Facebook. In June, about 30 bicycles were left outside the journalist’s apartment after he reported that a businessman had been removing bikes from around the city, according to local reports.

Police on Friday announced they had arrested two suspects on accusations of arson and attempted murder.  

The Netherlands has one of the best records for press freedom, ranking 6th out of 180 countries, where 1 is freest, on the annual index by watchdog Reporters Without Borders.

But recent attacks and July’s fatal shooting are concerning rights groups, including the International Press Institute and European Centre for Press and Media Freedom.

The arson “represents another serious attack on media freedom in the Netherlands,” several press freedom groups said in a joint statement. 

“It is an attack on Willem Groeneveld, but also on the entire Dutch journalistic community.”

The media groups called for a “rigorous investigation” into what is behind the increase in attacks on journalists.

The Netherlands is not the only European Union member state to experience violence and fatal attacks on media this year.

In April, Greek police reporter Giorgos Karaivaz was killed outside Athens, in what authorities have said they believe was a contract killing.

The same month, the Committee to Protect Journalists reported that police in Greece had arrested three people suspected of involvement in an alleged plot to kill investigative journalist Kostas Vaxevanis. 

Related Stories

Relatives, friends and journalists stand beside the coffin of slain Mexican radio journalist Jacinto Romero Flores, during a…
The Americas
Mexican Journalist Shot to Death in Gulf Coast State
Jacinto Romero Flores was gunned down in the community of Potrerillo, in the township of Ixtaczoquitlan
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 08/20/2021 - 05:22 AM
FILE - Police officers stand at the outer entrance of the Urumqi No. 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, April 23, 2021.
Press Freedom
How Award-Winning Journalist Uses Technology to Detail Abuses in Xinjiang  
After losing her visa, Pulitzer Prize winner Megha Rajagopalan teamed up with specialists in tech and architecture to investigate Uyghur prison camps   
Liam Scott
By Liam Scott
Wed, 08/18/2021 - 03:31 PM
Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech, who was arrested in connection with an investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, leaves the Courts of Justice in Valletta, Malta, Nov. 29, 2019.
Press Freedom
Top Businessman to Face Trial for Malta Journalist’s Murder 
Yorgen Fenech, has been indicted for the murder of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, prosecutors said in court documents filed on Wednesday
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 08/18/2021 - 10:26 AM
Liam Scott
By
Liam Scott

More Press Freedom Stories

Covering Italian Mafia a Risky, Dangerous Beat

Press Freedom Mafia WEB.mp4
The Americas

Mexican Journalist Shot to Death in Gulf Coast State

Relatives, friends and journalists stand beside the coffin of slain Mexican radio journalist Jacinto Romero Flores, during a…
Press Freedom

‘I am Losing Hope’ Says Afghan Journalist Trying to Flee to Safety

Afghan journalists films the vehicle in which director of Afghanistan's Government Information Media Center Dawa Khan Menapal…
Press Freedom

Double the Risk for Iranian Kurdish Journalists

Lawyer Saleh Nikbakht has represented several journalists in Iran. (Photo courtesy Saleh Nikbakht)

Army Veteran Uses Photography to Reframe the Black Experience

Army Veteran Uses Photography to Reframe the Black Experience