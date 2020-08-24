Press Freedom

Brazil's President Threatens to Punch Journalist in the Face

By VOA News
August 24, 2020 01:02 AM
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro who is infected with COVID-19, wears a protective face mask as he waves to supporters during…
FILE - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who is infected with COVID-19, wears a protective face mask as he waves to supporters outside his official residence the Alvorada Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, July 20, 2020.

Brazil's president threatened Sunday to punch a reporter in the face for asking about his wife’s bank deposits, allegedly linked to a corruption scheme involving an aide to their senator son. 

"I want to punch you in the face, OK?" the right-wing Bolsonaro was heard replying to the reporter from O Globo newspaper in an audio recording released by the daily. 

The president did not take any follow-up questions from other journalists after the exchange and left without making further comments. 

The O Globo reporter was referring to an article published earlier this month in the magazine Crusoe that linked First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro to retired police officer Fabrício Queiroz, a friend of the president, and former adviser to their now senator son Flavio Bolsonaro. 

According to the magazine, Queiroz deposited about $13,000 in checks from government employees in the first lady's account between 2011 and 2016. 

Queiroz was an aide to younger Bolsonaro when he was a Rio de Janeiro state legislator, before his father became president in January 2019. During and after the campaign Jair Bolsonaro has promised not to tolerate corruption. 

While both Queiroz and Flavio Bolsonaro are being investigated, Queiroz is under arrest in connection with bank deposits of $213,500 made at the time. 

Related Stories

FILE - A man passes graffiti depicting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and a coronavirus representation engaged in a tug-of-war with health workers, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 10, 2020. The text in red reads: "Which side are you on?"
Press Freedom
Brazilian Cartoonists Face Criminal Probes Under Bolsonaro 
International rights groups accuse administration of invoking Junta-era national security laws to silence critics
Default Author Profile
By Pete Cobus
Tue, 07/28/2020 - 12:28
Hong Kong media tycoon and newspaper founder Jimmy Lai, center, walks out from a police station after being bailed out in Hong Kong, Aug. 12, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Media Tycoon's Arrest Sparks Fear of Press Freedom Demise
Reporters say high-profile raid, in which police officers rummaged through documents on their desks, left them feeling shocked, angry and humiliated
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 08/12/2020 - 11:04
Hopewell Chin'ono
Africa
Zimbabwe Accused of Stifling Press Freedom as Journalist Denied Bail Again
Rights groups denounce High Court for denying bail to journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, who is facing charges of stoking violence ahead of planned anti-government protests
Columbus Mavhunga
By Columbus Mavhunga
Fri, 08/07/2020 - 09:40
VOA logo
By
VOA News