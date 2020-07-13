Press Freedom

Ex-Russian Journalist Charged With High Treason

By RFE/RL
July 13, 2020 03:18 PM
FILE - Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the director of Russia's state space corporation, stands behind bars in a courtroom in Moscow, Russia, July 7, 2020.
MOSCOW - Investigators of the Federal Security Service have formally charged an aide to the chief of Russia's Roskosmos space agency, journalist Ivan Safronov, with high treason. 
 
Safronov's lawyer Ivan Pavlov said his client was indicted on July 13, adding that he reiterated his previous not guilty plea. 
 
Moscow police on July 13 detained about 20 supporters of Safronov near the Lefortovo detention center in the Russian capital, where Safronov is being held. 
 
Among the detained supporters of Safronov were a member of the journalists' labor union, Sofia Rusova, and reporters Pyotr Parkhomenko, Maria Karpenko, Olga Alenova, Alla Pugachyova and Taisia Bekbulatova. 

Safronov, who has worked since May as an adviser to Roskosmos head Dmitry Rogozin, is a prominent journalist who covered the military-industrial complex for the newspapers Kommersant and Vedomosti

Police detain RT television channel journalist Maria Sherstyukova during a rally to support Ivan Safronov near the Lefortovo prison in Moscow, Russia, July 13, 2020. Safronov, a former military journalist, was arrested and charged with treason.

He was arrested on July 7 amid allegations that he had passed secret information to the Czech Republic in 2017 about Russian arms sales in the Middle East.
 
Safronov has rejected the accusations and many of his supporters have held pickets in Moscow and other cities, demanding his release. 

Human rights organizations have issued statements demanding Safronov’s release and expressing concerns over the intensifying crackdown on dissent in Russia. 
 
The chairman of the Union of Journalists of Russia, Vladimir Solovyov, said on July 13 that his organization will "continue to closely monitor Safronov's case." 
 

RFE/RL logo
By
RFE/RL