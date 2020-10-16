Press Freedom

French Teacher Decapitated, Suspect Shot Dead by Police

By Associated Press
October 16, 2020 05:47 PM
French police officers gather outside a high school after a history teacher who opened a discussion with students on…
French police officers gather outside a high school after a history teacher who opened a discussion with students on caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad was beheaded, in Conflans-Saint-Honorine, north of Paris, Oct. 16, 2020.

PARIS - A history teacher who opened a discussion with students on caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad was decapitated Friday in a French street and police have shot the suspected killer dead, a police official said.  

The French antiterrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into the slaying as murder with a suspected terrorist motive, the prosecutor's office said. The gruesome incident occurred in the town of Eragny, in the Val d'Oise region northwest of Paris. 

A police official said the suspect, armed with a knife and an airsoft gun, was shot to death by police about 600 meters from where the male teacher was killed. The teacher had been threatened after opening a discussion "for a debate" about the caricatures, the police official told The Associated Press.  

The official could not be named, not being authorized to discuss ongoing investigations. 

It was the second terrorism-related incident since the opening of an ongoing trial on the newsroom massacre in January 2015 at the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.  

The paper recently republished caricatures of the prophet. A young man from Pakistan was arrested after stabbing, outside the newspaper's former offices, two people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 
 

Related Stories

A French police stands near the Opera Bastille where a suspect in a stabbing attack near the former offices of the magazine…
Europe
Paris Attacker Says he Was Targeting 'Charlie Hebdo' Magazine 
18-year-old Pakistan-born suspect is identified as Hassan A    
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 09/27/2020 - 08:14 AM
French soldiers patrol after four people have been wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper
Europe
2 Arrested in Paris Stabbing Near Former Charlie Hebdo Office
Officials are investigating possible terrorism motive in latest attack, which took place amid 2015 attacks trial
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Fri, 09/25/2020 - 07:11 AM
A woman pays tribute in front of a wreath of flowers, outside the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo's former office, after a…
Europe
Charlie Hebdo Re-Runs Prophet Mohammad Cartoons to Mark Attack Trial
Decision to republish cartoons will be seen by some as a defiant gesture in defense of free expression but others may see it as a renewed provocation by magazine that has long courted controversy
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 09/01/2020 - 10:52 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press