Press Freedom

Journalist Killed in Mexico, Third This Year

By VOA News
May 17, 2020 02:53 AM
Members of the press stand by their working tools as they protest violence against journalists at the border by a sign that reads in Spanish "Limit of the Mexican Republic" in Tijuana, Mexico, 7 Aug 2010
FILE - Journalists stand by the tools of their trade near the Mexican border as they protest violence against journalists by a sign that reads in Spanish 'Limit of the Mexican Republic' in Tijuana, Mexico, Aug. 7, 2010.

A Mexican journalist was killed Saturday in Ciudad Obregon in the country's north, the third reporter killed this year in Mexico, authorities said.

"An armed attack has been confirmed that took the life of Jorge Armenta," director of digital media outlet Medios Obson, the regional prosecutor's office said on Twitter. A municipal police officer was also killed and a second officer was wounded.

Regional Governor Claudia Pavlovich condemned the armed attack on Armenta in a message on Twitter, adding that she instructed the prosecutor to “immediately start the investigations to clarify and find those responsible for the damnable attack against the director of the Obson Media, Jorge Armenta and 2 municipal police officers.”

Media group Reporters Without Borders, known by its French initials RSF, said in a statement that Armenta had received threats and was under government protection. The organization said it is investigating the type of protection he had.

RSF has continuously ranked Mexico, as well as Syria and Afghanistan, as the world's most dangerous countries for journalists to carry out their duties.

The two other journalists killed in Mexico also this year were Víctor Fernando Alvarez, who was found dead on April 11 in the port of Acapulco after he disappeared on April 2; and Maria Elena Ferral, who was shot dead by two assailants on motorbikes in the eastern state of Veracruz in March. 

