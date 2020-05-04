Pulitzer Prize for Coverage of Policing in Alaska Villages 

NEW YORK - The Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica won the Pulitzer Prize in public service on Monday for illuminating the sparse policing of many Alaska villages.

The New York Times won the investigative reporting prize for an expose of predatory lending in the New York City taxi industry, while the staff of The Courier-Journal of Louisville, Kentucky, took the breaking news reporting award for unpacking racial disparities and other issues in a spate of governor's pardons.

And a first-ever award for audio reporting went to "This American Life," the Los Angeles Times and Vice News for "The Out Crowd," an examination of the Trump administration's "remain in Mexico" immigration policy.

The Pulitzer Prizes in journalism were first awarded in 1917 and are considered the field's most prestigious honor in the U.S.

The Pulitzer Prizes in journalism and the arts were announced Monday after being postponed by the coronavirus outbreak.

The initial Pulitzer ceremony, which was scheduled for April 20, was pushed to give Pulitzer Board members who were busy covering the pandemic more time to evaluate the finalists.

The awards luncheon that is traditionally held at Columbia University in May will be postponed as well. Details of a fall celebration will be announced at a later date, the Pulitzer Board said.

