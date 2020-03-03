Press Freedom

Report: China Internet Firms Censored Coronavirus Terms, Criticism Early in Outbreak

By Reuters
March 03, 2020 08:50 PM
This illustration picture taken on July 24, 2019 in Paris shows the logo of the Chinese instant messaging application WeChat on…
FILE - The logo of the Chinese instant messaging application WeChat is seen on the screen of a tablet in Paris.

BEIJING - Chinese social media platforms began censoring references to coronavirus and keywords critical of the government's handling of the infection as early as December, Toronto-based cyber research group Citizen Lab said in a report Tuesday. 

Chinese messenger app WeChat, owned by Tencent Holdings Ltd., and JOYY Inc.'s video streaming app YY blocked keyword combinations that included criticisms of President Xi Jinping, local officials and policies linked to the virus, the report found. 

Citizen Lab said the findings, gathered between December and February, suggest that companies "received official guidance" on how to manage virus content in the early stages of the outbreak, which expanded throughout the testing period. 

Blocked terms also included noncritical phrases related to public health and local rules, including "travel ban" and "people-to-people transmission." 

Tencent and YY did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday. 

Chinese social media companies are subject to strict laws requiring them to censor content that "undermines social stability" or is critical of the central government, controls that have tightened under Xi. 

The Cyberspace Administration of China, which oversees online content laws, did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday. 

Policies under fire

China's censorship policies have come under scrutiny since the virus outbreak amid allegations from netizens and local media that they potentially obscured the seriousness of the outbreak in its early stages. 

The report said YY added 45 key phrases to an internal blacklist, including "Wuhan Unknown Pneumonia" and "Wuhan Seafood Market" on December 31, a day after eight people, including Dr. Li Wenliang, raised an alarm about the virus in a WeChat group and were subsequently punished by police for "spreading rumors." 

Li died of the virus in early February, sparking a wave of public mourning and fierce criticism of local officials online. 

The Citizen Lab report said keywords relating to Li were censored after his death in February, including combinations of the words "virus," "Li Wenliang," "central government" and "epidemic." 

It said the group was able to collect a full list of newly added blacklisted words from YY during the period, and a sample from WeChat based on attempted keywords and combinations. 

Censorship rules are strictly enforced in China, and internet companies have faced service suspensions and fines in the past for failure to fully comply with them. 

Related Stories

Chinese Foreign Ministry new spokesman Zhao Lijian gestures as he speaks during a daily briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing, Feb. 24, 2020.
Press Freedom
China Using Visas for Foreign Reporters as a Weapon, Group Says
China last month revoked the visas of three Wall Street Journal reporters in Beijing after the newspaper declined to apologize for a column with a headline calling China the 'real sick man of Asia'
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 03/02/2020 - 13:13
A man holds a sign during a rally to show support for Uighurs and their fight for human rights in Hong Kongy, Dec. 22, 2019.
Extremism Watch
China State Media’s Attempt to Refute Leaked Uighur Document Seems to Validate It
In effort to refute recently leaked document that allegedly details China’s massive detention system targeting minority Uighurs, Chinese state-owned outlet China Daily is airing two video clips that seem to add additional information to the published document
Default Author Profile
By Asim Kashgarian
Sun, 03/01/2020 - 03:14
FILE PHOTO: A worker is silhouetted against a blast furnace at the Chongqing Iron and Steel plant in Changshou, Chongqing,…
Coronavirus Outbreak
China Enterprises Deal with Confidence Crash Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
The latest business conditions index, compiled by the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) since 2012, dropped to a historic low in February
Default Author Profile
By Joyce Huang
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 10:02
Security guards line up as workers in face masks dispense lunch outside of an office building in Beijing, Feb. 21, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Xi Says China Facing 'Big Test' With Virus, Global Impact Spreads
Italy and Iran began introducing the sort of containment measures previously seen only in China, which has put tens of millions of people under lockdown in Hubei province, the outbreak's epicentre
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sun, 02/23/2020 - 18:05
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters