Press Freedom

RFE/RL Condemns Detention of Another of Its Correspondents in Belarus

By RFE/RL
July 19, 2021 01:48 PM
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty correspondent Ales Dashchynski is seen in an undated file photo.
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty correspondent Ales Dashchynski is seen in an undated file photo.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has condemned Belarus's detention of another of its correspondents, Ales Dashchynski, as President Alexander Lukashenko continues to crack down on independent media.

Dashchynski's relatives told RFE/RL that police detained him on July 16 after his apartment in Minsk was searched and his computer, telephone, a hard drive, several flash memory sticks, and a bank card were confiscated.

His accreditation as a journalist was canceled last October as part of Lukashenko's campaign against dissent and free media following a disputed presidential election in August that the opposition and many Western nations say was rigged.

Dashchynski's detainment came the same day as police and security forces raided the offices and homes of several independent journalists across Belarus, including RFE/RL's offices in Minsk. 

The raids resulted in the detention of several people, including two other RFE/RL correspondents whose accreditations also were annulled in October -- Aleh Hruzdzilovich and Ina Studzinskaya.

"The arrest of RFE/RL’s Ales Dashchynski -- just like the arrests of his colleagues Aleh Hruzdzilovich and Ina Studzinskaya, and so many other independent Belarusian journalists -- is the latest searing testimony to the desperation of Alyaksandr Lukashenka," RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said in a statement on July 18. "These continuous assaults on journalists serving the people of Belarus will not mask the truth about what is happening in Belarus. Ales and his colleagues should be released immediately."

Belarusian authorities have moved to shut down critical and nonstate media outlets and human right bodies in the wake of mass protests after the disputed election. The opposition and West say Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya won the vote and accuse Lukashenko of falsifying the result to give him a sixth consecutive term in power.

Lukashenko has put down street protests and dissent over the vote with sometimes lethal force, jailing thousands of people and forcing most opposition leaders who haven't been imprisoned to leave the country.

The West, which has refused to recognize the official results of the vote and does not consider Lukashenko to be the country's legitimate leader, has imposed several rounds of sanctions against the 66-year-old, some of his family members, other senior officials, and on key economic sectors in the former Soviet republic.

Related Stories

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya arrives for an interview at Voice of America headquarters in Washington
Europe
Belarusian Opposition Leader Hopes to Spur Action During Washington Visit
In an interview with VOA, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said she is in the US to push for democratic progress in Belarus
Igor Tsikhanenka
By Igor Tsikhanenka
Mon, 07/19/2021 - 02:02 AM
RFE/RL logo
By
RFE/RL

More Press Freedom Stories

Press Freedom

RFE/RL Condemns Detention of Another of Its Correspondents in Belarus

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty correspondent Ales Dashchynski is seen in an undated file photo.
Press Freedom

Slovenia’s Media Faced With Hostile Rhetoric, Threats, Attacks, Analysts Say

Dunja Mijatovic, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, holds a news conference in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina…
Africa

Ethiopia Warns News Outlets Not to 'Mischaracterize' Tigray

Tigrayan forces ride in a truck after taking control of Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on Tuesday, June 29,…
Press Freedom

Ethiopia Shutters News Outlet With Scant Explanation

a portion of the addis standard home page.
The Americas

UN Human Rights Chief Calls on Cuba to Release Protesters, Journalists

FILE - United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet attends a session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 27, 2020.