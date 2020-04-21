Press Freedom

RSF: COVID-19 Pandemic Amplifies Threats to Media

By Pete Cobus
April 21, 2020 08:42 PM
Journalists wearing face masks look at a government statement prior to a press conference about the coronavirus outbreak, in Beijing, China, Jan. 26, 2020. Meanwhile, citizen journalists are challenging the official narrative with their own reporting.
FILE - Journalists wearing face masks look at a government statement prior to a press conference about the coronavirus outbreak, in Beijing, China, Jan. 26, 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic is exacerbating threats to press freedom globally, potentially undermining access to freely reported and reliable information for years to come, an international press freedom watchdog said Tuesday.

"We are entering a decisive decade for journalism linked to crises that affect its future," Christophe Deloire, head of Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF), said in a statement.

The group's annual World Press Freedom Index, which ranks the situation for journalists in 180 countries and territories, showed few major changes from last year. Scandinavian countries top the list as most free, with repressive states such as China, Eritrea, Turkmenistan and North Korea at the bottom.

The index polls experts globally to assess conditions such as media independence, state- and self-censorship, legal frameworks and transparency. The worse the conditions, the higher the assigned score.

FILE - Indian journalists fill out forms for a swab test during a lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus, in Mumbai, India, April 16, 2020.

RSF described the coming decade as pivotal.

"The coronavirus pandemic illustrates the negative factors threatening the right to reliable information, with the pandemic itself an exacerbating factor," said Deloire. "What will freedom of information, pluralism and reliability look like in 2030? The answer to that question is being determined today."

Although the report accuses China and Iran — in 177th and 173rd place respectively — of censoring information about the coronavirus outbreak, it found that numerous governments exploited the crisis for political gain.

Iraq ranked worse than it did last year, slipping six spots to 162nd, after "authorities stripped Reuters of its license for three months after it published a story questioning official coronavirus figures."

"Even in Europe, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of Hungary (down 2 at 89th), had a 'coronavirus' law passed with penalties of up to five years in prison for false information, a completely disproportionate and coercive measure," RSF said.

The outbreak has allowed some governments to "take advantage of the fact people are stunned and mobilization has weakened to impose measures that would be impossible to adopt in normal times," Deloire told Agence France Presse.

A censorship campaign of online media showed that Turkey, the world's second-largest jailer of journalists, has become "more authoritarian than ever." Even then, the country rose three spots to 154th, largely because other countries fell in the rankings.

Russia, still in 149th place, is expanding its internet-control regime under President Vladimir Putin, recently introducing a "Sovereign Internet" law to disconnect the country from the world wide web. The report warned that Russia's censorship tactics are increasingly similar to those that have worked in China.

Russia has long denied censorship accusations, insisting its move toward a sovereign internet is a matter of national security.

China released a statement Tuesday rejecting the report, saying RSF "has always been biased against China," and that Beijing welcomes any foreign reporters who "adhere to laws and regulations."

Beijing expelled at least 13 journalists from three major outlets last month. The RSF report also said the coronavirus pandemic could have been averted or significantly lessened had the government allowed for uncensored reporting.

RSF said "the closure of the national internet" is already a reality in the isolated Central Asian state of Turkmenistan where the few internet users can access only a highly censored version of the internet, often in cafes where they have to show ID before connecting.

"Almost everywhere in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, strongmen are consolidating their grip on news and information," RSF warned.

The biggest improvement was Sudan, which rose 16 places to 159th after the removal of ex-President Omar al-Bashir. Benin showed the most backsliding, slipping 17 spots to 113th.

France lost two places to rank 34th with journalists in the country sometimes the victims of police violence at demonstrations, the report said.

FILE - A journalist wearing a protective mask attends an extraordinary session of questions to the government at the National Assembly in Paris, March 19, 2020.

The United States improved, moving three spots to 45th place.

"Arrests, physical assaults, public denigration and the harassment of journalists continued in 2019, though the numbers of journalists arrested and assaulted were slightly lower than the year prior," said the report.

"Much of that ire has come from President (Donald) Trump and his associates in the federal government, who have demonstrated the United States is no longer a champion of press freedom at home or abroad. This dangerous anti-press sentiment has trickled down to local governments, institutions and the American public."

RSF has published the index annually since 2002.

Some information is from AFP. 
 

Related Stories

Civil activists wearing face masks and protective gloves pack protective suits before supplying to hospitals in Kyrgyzstan, in…
Press Freedom
Media Restrictions a Blow to COVID-19 Coverage, Kyrgyz Journalists Say
Barriers to reporting may lead the Kyrgyz public to seek unverified information about the pandemic online, journalists warn
Default Author Profile
By Davron Hotam
Mon, 04/20/2020 - 16:26
Volunteers working at a bakery to provide bread on a subsidized rates to needy people, during a government-imposed nationwide…
Press Freedom
Pakistani Journalists Face Security, Unpaid Salary Crisis
Pakistan ranks 145 out of 180 countries, according to an annual press freedom index by Reporters Without Borders
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Tue, 04/21/2020 - 16:38
Ugandan health officials wearing protective gear disinfect the Nakawa open-air market as part of the measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nakawa division of Kampala, April 17, 2020.
Africa
Ugandan Security Forces Arrest Writer, TV Anchor After Coronavirus Posts
Security forces arrest author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija and TV anchor Samson Kasumba over posts they allegedly wrote on social media related to coronavirus pandemic
Halima Athumani
By Halima Athumani
Tue, 04/21/2020 - 16:11
FILE - Kashmiri journalists display placards during a protest against the communication blackout in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Oct. 3, 2019.
Press Freedom
Police in Indian-administered Kashmir Target Journalists for Alleged 'Fake News'
Police in Indian-administered Kashmir are investigating two journalists for allegedly spreading "fake news," authorities said on Monday, as a months-long security crackdown in the Muslim-majority state persists
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 04/21/2020 - 12:25
Default Author Profile
Written By
Pete Cobus