Turkey Charges 20 in Khashoggi Killing

By VOA News
March 25, 2020 08:15 AM
FILE - An man lights a candle during a candlelight vigil for Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 25, 2018.
 Turkey is charging 20 suspects in connection with the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Istanbul prosecutor’s office said its indictment includes accusing Saudi Arabia’s former deputy intelligence chief and a royal court adviser of instigating murder.

The other 18 suspects are charged with deliberate murder.

Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Saudi officials have denied accusations by some Western governments that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing.

