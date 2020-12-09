Press Freedom

VOA Acting Director Announces Leadership Changes

By VOA News
December 09, 2020 09:20 AM
The Voice of America building, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Washington.
FILE - Signage is seen on the Voice of America building in Washington, June 15, 2020.

WASHINGTON - The acting director of Voice of America says he is returning to his previous position at VOA as the U.S. Agency for Global Media CEO Michael Pack brings in a new leader.  

Elez Biberaj, who was named acting director of Voice of America in June, sent an email to staff late Tuesday saying that his time in the position is coming to an end and he wishes the new director success in fulfilling VOA’s mission.  

Elez Biberaj, Voice of America acting director
Elez Biberaj, Voice of America acting director

In an email to VOA before the announcement Tuesday a spokesperson said only that Biberaj is “acting VOA director.” Outside media reports have said former VOA Director Robert Reilly, a writer and diplomat who was director of VOA from 2001-2002, has been selected. Reilly has written publicly in support of Pack. USAGM declined to respond to emails requesting comment on who will replace Biberaj. 

Last month a federal judge ruled that some of Pack’s moves as CEO violated the First Amendment rights of the agency’s journalists. The judge ordered Pack to stop interfering in VOA’s news coverage and conducting editorial investigations. However Pack retains the authority to select a new VOA director.    

In his email to staff, Biberaj suggested the last six months have been the most challenging period in VOA’s recent history. He wrote that “some agency officials failed to respect rules, protocols and processes that I considered inviolable.” He also said, “attempts to trample VOA’s journalistic independence threatened to undermine our hard-won credibility,” without elaborating.   

Biberaj said he will return to his previous position as director of VOA’s Eurasia Division after the new VOA director arrives.  

USAGM CEO Nominee Michael Pack confirmation hearing, Sept. 19, 2019.
FILE - Michael Pack, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the U.S. Agency for Global Media, is seen at his confirmation hearing, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Sept. 19, 2019. Pack's nomination was confirmed June 4, 2020.

President Donald Trump nominated Michael Pack more than two years ago to become CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which oversees Voice of America, Radio Free Asia, Radio Free Europe, and other U.S.-funded international broadcasters.   

 

Related Stories

U.S. Agency for Global Media sign
Press Freedom
USAGM Told to Investigate Allegations of Wrongdoing at Agency
Office of Special Counsel orders USAGM to investigate after whistleblower complaints show 'substantial likelihood of wrongdoing'
Jessica Jerreat
By Jessica Jerreat
Thu, 12/03/2020 - 07:33 PM
The Voice of America building, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Washington.
Press Freedom
Court Injunction Bars USAGM From Editorial Interference
Ruling says First Amendment of US Constitution protects agency’s journalists 
Jessica Jerreat
By Jessica Jerreat
Sat, 11/21/2020 - 05:49 PM
USAGM CEO Nominee Michael Pack confirmation hearing, Sept. 19, 2019.
USA
USAGM CEO Criticized Over Move to Rescind Firewall Regulation
Legislation and subsequent reforms were designed to shelter journalists from interference that could undermine their credibility while at the same time fostering their freedom to report on US, its politics and culture from the full range of perspectives
Jessica Jerreat
By Jessica Jerreat
Tue, 10/27/2020 - 10:44 PM
U.S. Agency for Global Media sign
Press Freedom
Lawsuit Calls for Immediate Relief from USAGM CEO's Actions
Chief executive of USAGM says lawsuit alleging firewall breaches and unlawful conduct at networks including VOA is 'without merit'
Jessica Jerreat
By Jessica Jerreat
Fri, 10/09/2020 - 04:54 PM
U.S. Agency for Global Media sign
USA
USAGM Officials Breached Firewall, Committee Chair Says
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair cites revised social media policy and allegations of targeting VOA White House correspondent as agency overreach
Jessica Jerreat
By Jessica Jerreat
Tue, 10/06/2020 - 12:15 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News