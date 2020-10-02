Press Freedom

WikiLeaks Founder’s Extradition Ruling Set for 2021

By VOA News
October 02, 2020 03:41 AM
A demonstrator holds a banner as she sits near Free Assange balloons outside the Old Bailey in London, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020,…
A demonstrator holds a banner as she sits near Free Assange balloons outside the Old Bailey in London, Oct. 1, 2020, as the Julian Assange extradition hearing to the US continues.

A British judge will deliver a decision January 4 on whether to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face charges, including espionage.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser made the announcement at London's Old Bailey Court after nearly four weeks of hearings.

The U.S. has requested extradition of Australian-born Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of misusing computers in connection with Wikileaks’ 2010 and 2011 publication of thousands of confidential U.S. cables, mainly relating to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

A group of protesters gathered in front of the court in support of Assange.

After the court adjourned, Stella Moris, Assange's fiancée and the mother of his two young children, called for his release.

"Julian is a publisher,” she said. “Julian is also a son, he's a friend. He's my fiancé and a father. Our children need their father, Julian needs his freedom, and our democracy needs a free press. Thank you."

Kristinn Hrafnsson, a Wikileaks editor, said extradition would mean ''darkness for us all.''

"After all these four weeks, we should be in no doubt that there is only one thing that has to happen as an outcome of these proceedings,” Hrafnsson said. “If Julian Assange is extradited it will mean darkness for us all. It cannot happen. We must take a stand. There can only be one outcome: no extradition."

Assange's lawyers, fighting the U.S. extradition request, say the charges were politically motivated and that his mental health is at risk, arguing that U.S. prison conditions breach Britain's human rights laws, adding that Assange and his lawyers were surveilled while he was in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

Lawyers representing the United States said that many of those arguments related to issues to be addressed in a trial and have no bearing on extradition.

Related Stories

Journalists wearing surgical masks as they work at the Legislative Council, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China, Feb. 26, 2020.
Press Freedom
Asia Leads in Press Freedom Breaches Tied to Pandemic Reporting
Asian governments are doing more to harass and arrest journalists reporting on coronavirus pandemic and to keep accurate news of the crisis from reaching their populations than those in any other region, press advocates say
Default Author Profile
By Zsombor Peter
Sun, 09/27/2020 - 08:38 AM
Yassin Juma
Press Freedom
Kenyan Journalist’s Arrest Highlights Ongoing Press Freedom Concerns in Ethiopia
The Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that a Kenyan journalist detained in Ethiopia has been released, but press advocates see latest crackdown on journalists as a step back for Ethiopia’s democratic progress
Salem Solomon
By Salem Solomon
Thu, 08/27/2020 - 10:25 PM
Protesters gesture with five fingers, signifying the "Five demands - not one less" outside a court during a protest in Hong…
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Rejects Journalist's Visa, Stoking Press Freedom Concerns
Aaron McNicholas, who covered city's sometimes-violent anti-government protests last year, waited almost six months before being told his visa had been denied
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 08/27/2020 - 11:32 AM
FILE - The logo for social media giant Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square, March 29, 2018.
East Asia Pacific
Digital Attacks Raise Fears Over Press Freedoms in Indonesia
At least four media organizations have been targeted in unprecedented digital attacks, said Abdul Manan, chairman of the Alliance of Independent Journalists
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 08/26/2020 - 01:43 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News