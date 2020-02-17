Science & Health

Amazon’s Bezos Pledges $10 Billion to Fight Climate Change

By VOA News
February 17, 2020 05:54 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks during his news conference at the National Press Club…
FILE - Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, Sept. 19, 2019.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says he will give $10 billion of his own money to fight climate change.

The world's wealthiest person made the pledge Monday in an Instagram post.

“Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet,” Bezos wrote. “I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change.”

He said the initiative, called the Bezos Earth Fund, would begin issuing grants this summer.

With the announcement, Bezos joins the ranks of several other U.S. billionaires who have pledged large sums of money to fight the effects of climate change, including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and hedge fund manager Tom Steyer.

Amazon has faced criticism from its own employees for not doing enough to combat climate change. The company, which delivers billions of parcels each year, has a high carbon footprint based on the planes, trucks and cars it uses to transport items around the world.

Last year, Bezos pledged to make the retailer net carbon neutral by 2040.

 

Related Stories

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. Amazon says President Donald…
Silicon Valley & Technology
Amazon Wants to Question Trump over Losing $10B Contract Bid
Amazon was considered an early front-runner for a project that Pentagon officials have described as critical to advancing the U.S. military's technological advantage over adversaries
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 02/10/2020 - 12:04
Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, attends a company event in New Delhi, India, Jan. 15, 2020.
South & Central Asia
Amazon's Bezos Announces $1 Billion Investment in India as Small Businesses Protest
Announcement comes as hundreds of small traders protest against the world’s biggest online retailer, saying Amazon's business practices are hurting local stores
Default Author Profile
By Anjana Pasricha
Wed, 01/15/2020 - 10:42
FILE - Employees walk through a lobby at Amazon's headquarters in Seattle, Washington, Nov. 13, 2018.
Silicon Valley & Technology
Workers Criticize Amazon on Climate Despite Risk to Jobs
Amazon, which relies on fossil fuels to power the planes, trucks and vans that ship packages all over the world, has an enormous carbon footprint
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 01/27/2020 - 01:11
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News