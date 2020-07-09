Science & Health

Brazil to Ban Fires in Amazon for 120 Days

By VOA News
July 09, 2020 07:06 PM
FILE PHOTO: Smoke billows from a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September…
FILE - Smoke billows from a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Sept. 10, 2019.

Brazil will ban fires in the Amazon forest for 120 days, heeding the demands of global investors upset over environmental destruction, the government said Thursday. 

A formal decree banning fires will come next week. 

Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao made the announcement during a virtual investment conference Thursday with several European firms. He cited a letter signed by 29 firms — some of whom are threatening to cut all investment in Brazil unless the environmental degradation stops. 

“It’s a positive first step, and we need to continue the dialogue, and hopefully we’ll all see some results on the ground,” said Jeanett Bergan, head of responsible investments for KLP, Norway’s largest pension fund. 

The investors told Brazilian authorities they monitor deforestation rates, prevention of forest fires, and enforcement of Brazil’s forest code when assessing their investment strategy in Brazil. 

FILE - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro leaves his official residence of Alvorada palace in Brasilia, May 25, 2020.

Brazil’s far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, has come under global condemnation for his promise to open the vast Amazon rainforest to development and his opposition to assuring that some parts are reserved for Indigenous peoples. 

Environmentalists say deforestation in the Amazon reached its highest levels in 11 years last year. Some European Union nations threatened not to ratify a long-negotiated free trade deal with a group of Latin countries that includes Brazil unless Brazil’s attitude changes. 

Mourao said Brazil has been unfairly criticized and said the Bolsonaro government was handed understaffed environmental agencies by the previous administration. 

Brazilian officials have said they are working to overcome Brazil’s current image as being indifferent to the Amazon and hostile to those who want to save it from destruction. 

Related Stories

Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Sept. 10, 2019.
The Americas
Bolsonaro Puts Brazil Military in Charge of Fighting Amazon Destruction  
Environmental advocates fiercely criticized the order, saying that environmental agencies are the one with the necessary expertise
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 05/07/2020 - 18:50
In this Nov. 23, 2019 photo, a burned area of the Amazon rainforest is seen in Prainha, Para state, Brazil. Official data show…
The Americas
MTSU Works With Indigenous Filmmakers on Amazon Project
Move resulted in about $70,000 in funding for Kayapó filmmaker Pat-i and his colleagues for a project called 'Indigenous Filmmaker Warriors in Defense of Biocultural Conservation'
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 04/17/2020 - 15:28
FILE PHOTO: Billows of smoke rise over a deforested plot of the Amazon jungle in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 24…
The Americas
Amazon Deforestation Climbs More Than 100% in November over Same Month Last Year, Report Says 
Researchers and environmentalists blame right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro for emboldening ranchers and loggers by calling for the Amazon to be developed and for weakening the environmental agency Ibama
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 12/13/2019 - 21:31
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Science & Health

Study Finds Rats, Like Humans, Less Likely to Offer Help When in a Group

This undated handout photo obtained July 8, 2020, courtesy of the University of Chicago, shows a rat trapped in a restrainer,as…
Science & Health

Researchers Say Climate Change Causing Arctic Spider Population Boom

A female Wolf spider (Lycosidae family) carries its egg sac on a stump in a garden outside Moscow on July, 2020. (Photo by Yuri…
USA

After US Departure, WHO Looking at Germany    

A general view shows the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland, June 25, 2020. REUTERS…
Africa

No Excuses: Ghanaians Push Exercise During Pandemic

Maabena Antwi used to run popular boot camps for women in Accra; now she does training sessions with them through her phone, from her apartment in Accra, Ghana, July 1, 2020. (Stacey Knott/VOA)
Science & Health

Massive Machines Search for Smallest Pieces of Universe