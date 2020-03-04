1,000 Quarantined after New York Family's COVID-19 Diagnosis

NEW YORK - Health officials seeking to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in New York state focused Wednesday on a suburban community where four members of the same family and a neighbor have been diagnosed with the virus, ordering new testing and putting about 1,000 people in self-quarantine.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo detailed the procedures after meeting with local officials in Westchester County, north of New York City, where test results came back positive for the wife, two children and neighbor of a lawyer hospitalized with the disease. The new results brought the number of confirmed cases in the state to six.

Cuomo said people who've come into contact with them will be tested and should sequester themselves in their homes. They include eight people who worked with the lawyer and his wife at their law firm and hospital workers who treated him, as well as the neighbor's children.

“Whenever you find a case, it is about containment and doing the best you can to keep the circle as tight as possible,” Cuomo said.

The 50-year-old lawyer, who commuted by train from New Rochelle to work at a small Manhattan law firm, has an underlying respiratory illness that potentially put him in more danger from the disease, officials said. He is being treated in the intensive care unit of a Manhattan hospital.

Cuomo said the lawyer had no known travel history to countries where the outbreak of the new coronavirus has been sustained. State and city officials said the man had done some other traveling recently, including an early February trip to Miami.

The lawyer's wife and their 14-year-old daughter were asymptomatic, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said. The 20-year-old son had some symptoms but is getting better, de Blasio said. All three are quarantined at their home. The neighbor, who had driven the lawyer to get medical attention when he was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, is also under self-quarantine at home.

Yeshiva University, where the 20-year-old is a student, canceled classes at one of its Manhattan campuses through at least Friday. De Blasio said two people he had close contact with - a roommate and a friend - were being tested. Yeshiva University's three other campuses are unaffected. The school has an enrollment of about 6,000 students, including about 2,700 undergraduate students.

The Bronx school that the 14-year-old attends will remain closed into next week after the lawyer's positive test was announced Tuesday. Services were canceled at the synagogue the family attended, and other institutions were closed.

Westchester County health officials on Tuesday directed the family's synagogue, Young Israel of New Rochelle, to halt services immediately. Congregants who attended Feb. 22 services as well as a funeral and a bat mitzvah on Feb. 23 were directed to quarantine themselves at least through Sunday.

County officials said they will mandate quarantines for those who do not comply.

Young Israel Rabbi Reuven Fink said the lawyer is “quite ill” and asked for prayers for him and his family. He told congregants that following the quarantine order is “a sacred obligation that we all must take very seriously.”

“This is a very emotionally trying time for us all,” Fink said in a statement posted to the synagogue's Facebook page. “When we first heard of the Coronavirus it seemed so remote. It has now come not only to our doorstep, but has pierced our lives.”

In another development, Cuomo said state-run universities are recalling about 300 study-abroad students and faculty from China, Italy, Japan, Iran and South Korea, places where the numbers of coronavirus cases have been growing. Cuomo said they will be flown back to the U.S. on a charter flight and quarantined for 14 days.

De Blasio said public school trips to those countries have been canceled and officials are urging cancellation of all study abroad programs, including those where students from other countries come to the city to live with host families. He said there's been no noticeable change in city public school attendance.

Yellow taxi cab driver Martin Oseseyi cleans his cab with disinfectant wipes amid the coronavirus outbreak in midtown Manhattan in New York City, March 4, 2020.

Taxi regulators are telling drivers and owners to clean their cars with disinfectant products at least once a day, paying special attention to surfaces that are touched often, such as door handles, arm rests, and seat belts. Uber said it has similar protocols in place.

The new positive tests for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 came one day after Cuomo announced that the lawyer had become the second case in New York state.

“The more you test, the more positive cases you will find,” Cuomo said.

In what he said was a bit of good news, Cuomo announced Wednesday that tests in other suspected COVID-19 cases around the state had come back negative, including for the husband of the first patient diagnosed in the state. Both the husband and the wife are healthcare workers who recently traveled together to Iran, where the disease is widespread.

Cuomo said the woman, 39, is continuing to recover at home. De Blasio said despite the husband's negative test, he would still be subject to the same quarantine mandate as a precaution.

As he has in recent days, the governor sought to reassure the public that the disease is often passed by close contact, not casual contact like riding in the same subway car as a person who may be sick.

“We have an epidemic caused by coronavirus,” Cuomo said. “But we have a pandemic that is caused by fear.”

