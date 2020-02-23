Coronavirus Outbreak

Afghanistan Detects 3 Suspected Coronavirus Cases Linked to Outbreak in Iran

By Ayaz Gul
February 23, 2020 09:40 AM
An Afghan health worker takes the temperature of a passenger as a preventive measure for Coronavirus, during screening of…
FILE - An Afghan health worker takes the temperature of a passenger as a preventive measure for Coronavirus, during screening of travelers who arrived from China, at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Feb. 3, 2020.

ISLAMABAD - Health officials in Afghanistan reported three suspected cases of coronavirus Sunday in a western province next to the border with Iran, where the outbreak of the disease has killed at least eight people amid a rise in new cases.

The reported cases prompted the Afghan government to temporarily suspend air and land travel with Iran and halt the import of chicken and eggs from the neighboring country, said an official statement.

An Afghan health ministry spokesman in Kabul told VOA the three patients have been admitted to an isolated ward in the provincial center of Herat.

Waheedullah Mayar said blood samples of the three Afghans have been brought to a lab in the national capital for testing and results would be available soon.  He stressed, however, it was too early to speculate on whether the persons were suffering from the disease, known as COVID-19.

Tehran has reported around two dozen cases, including at least eight deaths in the past few days. However, the Iranian cases still pale in comparison to those recorded in China, where the virus was first detected in late December.

Since then, Chinese have reported nearly 77,000 infections and 2,442 deaths.

Critics fear a coronavirus outbreak could pose a serious challenge for authorities in Afghanistan, where years of war and corruption have turned an already poor healthcare system, which many Afghans have limited or no access, into one of the world’s worst.

The turmoil-hit country lacks quarantine facilities and protocols, trained health care personnel and medical supplies.

FILE - Afghan health workers wearing protective gear speak with passengers who arrived from China, at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Feb. 3, 2020.

The suspected coronavirus cases emerged in Afghanistan on second day of a weeklong reduction in violence mutually agreed between  Afghan and U.S.-led foreign troops and Taliban insurgents in their bid to end the 18-year-old war.

Pakistan closes Iran border

Meanwhile, officials in Pakistan said Sunday they have temporarily shut the country’s border with Iran and deployed emergency preventive measures to screen people for coronavirus infections who have recently returned from the neighboring country.  

Trade convoys and hundreds of Pakistanis, mostly Shi’ite Muslims, travel daily to visit holy sites in Iran using the Taftan border crossing in the southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan.

Baluchistan, Pakistan

Pakistan has not reported any confirmed cases of the coronavirus diseases. Authorities have installed tight monitoring mechanisms at airports, seaports and overland routes for travelers from with neighboring China which hosts around 30,000 Pakistanis, mostly students.

Moreover, some 10,000 Chinese nationals are also based in Pakistan, mostly working on infrastructure development and power plant construction projects that Beijing is funding and building under its global Belt and Road Initiative.

 

Related Stories

Commuters wear masks on a public bus in downtown Tehran, Iran, Feb. 23, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Iran's Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 8; Authorities Closing Schools, Theaters
Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur says a total of 15 new confirmed cases had been reported across the country, bringing overall figure to 43
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Sun, 02/23/2020 - 09:04
A huge screen about precautions against the COVID-19 is seen in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. South Korea…
Coronavirus Outbreak
South Korea on Highest Alert Against Coronavirus
The president urges ‘powerful measures’ as South Korea, China report more new cases and the US issues travel advisories
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 02/23/2020 - 03:58
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face mask keeps watch at an entrance to a residential community that has been fenced in with…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Chinese Trapped at Home by Coronavirus Feel the Strain
Officials promise that food and medicine will be delivered, but not everything gets through
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 02/22/2020 - 23:39
A man wearing a face mask sits at a coffee shop in Hong Kong Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. COVID-19 viral illness has sickened tens…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus: What We Know and What We Don't 
Much has been learned, but there are plenty of blanks yet to fill
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sat, 02/22/2020 - 22:02
Ayaz Gul
Written By
Ayaz Gul

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Afghanistan Detects 3 Suspected Coronavirus Cases Linked to Outbreak in Iran

An Afghan health worker takes the temperature of a passenger as a preventive measure for Coronavirus, during screening of…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Iran's Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 8; Authorities Closing Schools, Theaters

Commuters wear masks on a public bus in downtown Tehran, Iran, Feb. 23, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Moscow Targets Chinese with Raids Amid Virus Fears

In this photo taken on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, Medical workers walk after checking passengers where a passenger was identified…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Quarantine Questioned After Passenger Leaves, Tests Positive

A bus carrying some European passengers from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship leaves a port in Yokohama, near Tokyo…
Coronavirus Outbreak

South Korea on Highest Alert Against Coronavirus

A huge screen about precautions against the COVID-19 is seen in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. South Korea…