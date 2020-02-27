Coronavirus Outbreak

Africa Braces for Coronavirus as Delay Offers Time to Prepare  

By Henry Ridgwell
February 27, 2020 07:45 PM
In this Feb. 6, 2020, photo, a man tries on a face mask at a pharmacy in Kitwe, Zambia. The coronavirus that has spread through…
In this Feb. 6, 2020, photo, a man tries on a face mask at a pharmacy in Kitwe, Zambia.

LONDON - Africa is braced for a potential coronavirus pandemic, as experts warn health systems on the continent could be overwhelmed. Beyond its source in China, outbreaks have hit South Korea, Iran and Italy, with cases detected in dozens of other countries. But experts said the apparent delay in the virus reaching Africa on a large scale has given precious time to prepare. 

Single cases of  the coronavirus have been detected in Egypt and Algeria, but so far, there has been no large-scale outbreak in Africa. The World Health Organization’s Director-General  Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus  warned Thursday that no country can assume it is safe from the virus.  

“This virus doesn't respect borders. It does not distinguish between races or ethnicities,” Tedros said. “It has no regard for a country's GDP or level of development. The point is not only to prevent cases arriving on your shores. The point is what you do when you have cases.”

Embed

The apparent delay in any African outbreak has given the continent time to prepare. Until this month, only two laboratories in the  whole of Africa  were able to test for the coronavirus. The World Health Organization said now more than half of sub-Saharan countries are equipped to diagnose the virus.

“It's not as extensive as we need it to be, and the testing that's going on in countries isn't as complete as we'd like it to be,”  said Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo,  from the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “But the fact that we've been able to stand this up in relatively short amounts of time, I think represents progress.”

It’s feared that an undetected outbreak could rapidly escalate into a health crisis. Around 80% of people with the coronavirus have only mild symptoms, meaning the true prevalence is likely underreported. Most fatalities have occurred in those with underlying health problems. But a pandemic in Africa would overwhelm medical facilities, said Dr. Nathalie MacDermott of King's College London.

n Feb. 6, 2020, photo, a masked woman walks in a corridor of a shopping mall in Kitwe, Zambia.

“It's an issue when it comes to managing other medical problems,” MacDermott said. “So, that means that people with heart disease and things aren't necessarily able to visit the hospital or to get an appointment. And subsequently, we could see increased mortality from other medical problems, simply because they can't access the health system.”

Experts said many African nations must improve disease surveillance and operations to trace the spread of infection. They also warn that in the event of a global pandemic, the international community must be ready to step in and help countries with weaker health systems.

Related Stories

00:03:20
Coronavirus Outbreak
Europe Struggles to Contain Coronavirus Outbreaks, African Economy Hit Hard
New report warns total economic cost could top $360 billion
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 03:57
Amina Mohammed, the U.N. Deputy Secretary General, speaks at a regional Sustainable Development forum organized by UNECA in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, Feb. 25, 2020. (Columbus Mavhunga/VOA)
Africa
UN Official Calls for Tougher Fight Against African Hunger, Poverty
United Nations official has visited Zimbabwe and called on African governments to do more to reach 2030 sustainable development goals
Columbus Mavhunga
By Columbus Mavhunga
Tue, 02/25/2020 - 16:57
Young desert locusts that have not yet grown wings jump in the air as they are approached, as a visiting delegation from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) observes them, in the desert near Garowe, in the semi-autonomous Puntland region of Somalia, Feb. 5, 2020.
Africa
Huge Locust Outbreak in East Africa Reaches South Sudan
Officials say the worst locust outbreak that parts of East Africa have seen in 70 years has reached South Sudan
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 02/18/2020 - 13:04
Henry Ridgwell
Written By
Henry Ridgwell

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Africa Braces for Coronavirus as Delay Offers Time to Prepare  

In this Feb. 6, 2020, photo, a man tries on a face mask at a pharmacy in Kitwe, Zambia. The coronavirus that has spread through…
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Korean Churches Fight Anxiety in Times of Coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a mask to prevent the coronavirus is reflected in the mirrors, in Seoul, South Korea, February 24,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

What Is COVID-19 and What Does It Do to My Body?

A paramedic wearing a mask gets out of a tent set up by the Italian Civil Protection outside the emergency ward of the Piacenza…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Virus Response in Mideast Tainted by Political Views of Iran

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani, center,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

US AIDS Expert Named to Join Anti-Coronavirus Effort

US Global AIDS Coordinator Deborah Birx speaks during a White House World AIDS Day Event in the Indian Treaty Room of the …