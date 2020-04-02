Coronavirus Outbreak

Asian Markets Mixed to Begin Thursday’s Trading Sessions 

By VOA News
April 02, 2020 07:01 AM
A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and New York Dow index at a securities firm in Tokyo…
FILE - A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and New York Dow index at a securities firm in Tokyo March 27, 2020.

Asian markets finished mixed Thursday as investors braced themselves for the latest unemployment figures from the United States, which are expected to be a record high due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The Nikkei in Japan lost 1.3% by the end of the days’ trading session, while Australia’s S&P/ASX index lost nearly 2%.  The news was better from Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong, which gained 2.3%, 1.6% and 0.5%, respectively.   

Across the world in Europe, Britain’s FTSE, the CAC-40 in Paris and Germany’s DAX indexes were all higher during early morning trading.  U.S. futures were also in positive territory Thursday morning, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all trading at or near 2%. Investors are apparently ignoring Wednesday’s big losses on Wall Street, where all three indexes lost well over 4%. 

Financial analysts are expecting Thursday’s jobless claims to soar well above last week’s record, which showed 3.3 million people applying for unemployment benefits.

Related Stories

The Fearless Girl statue stands in front of the New York Stock Exchange near Wall Street on March 23, 2020 in New York City. -…
Economy & Business
Coronavirus Continues to Pull Down US Stocks
Major stock indexes all fall 4%
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/01/2020 - 18:26
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas…
Economy & Business
US Stocks Higher Despite Little Good COVID News
Dow, S&P 500 up 3%; NASDAQ up 4%; oil at 18-year low
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/30/2020 - 12:50
After falling 12%, the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), started Mar. 10, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil with an increase of 6.63%, at…
Economy & Business
European Stocks Trading in Negative Territory
Asian stock markets begin new week on down note over continuing worries about coronavirus pandemic
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/30/2020 - 04:11
The Macy's store at the popular Tyson's Corner Center sits closed Monday, March 30, 2020, in McLean, Va., a Washington, D.C.,…
USA
Millions of US Workers Losing Jobs as Coronavirus Spreads
Companies large and small shutting their operations, laying off workers without pay
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Tue, 03/31/2020 - 14:55
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Asian Markets Mixed to Begin Thursday’s Trading Sessions 

A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and New York Dow index at a securities firm in Tokyo…
Coronavirus Outbreak

WHO: Over 95% Who Died in Europe Were Over 60 

Coffins arriving from the Bergamo area, where the coronavirus infections caused many victims, are being unloaded from a military truck that transported them in the cemetery of Cinisello Balsamo, near Milan in Northern Italy, March 27, 2020.
South & Central Asia

China’s Jobless Rate to Rise as Canceled Orders Hurt Manufacturers

TOPSHOT - This photo taken on April 1, 2020 shows an employee working at a metal production plant in Huangshi in China's…
Coronavirus Outbreak

North Korea’s Virus-Free Claim ‘Impossible,’ Top US General Says

Pedestrians wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Pyongyang, North Korea…
Coronavirus Outbreak

To Mask or Not to Mask? In COVID-19, That Is the Question

FILE PHOTO: Boxes of N95 protective masks for use by medical field personnel are seen at a New York State emergency operations…