Asian Markets Mixed to Begin Thursday’s Trading Sessions 

Asian markets finished mixed Thursday as investors braced themselves for the latest unemployment figures from the United States, which are expected to be a record high due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nikkei in Japan lost 1.3% by the end of the days’ trading session, while Australia’s S&P/ASX index lost nearly 2%. The news was better from Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong, which gained 2.3%, 1.6% and 0.5%, respectively.

Across the world in Europe, Britain’s FTSE, the CAC-40 in Paris and Germany’s DAX indexes were all higher during early morning trading. U.S. futures were also in positive territory Thursday morning, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all trading at or near 2%. Investors are apparently ignoring Wednesday’s big losses on Wall Street, where all three indexes lost well over 4%.

Financial analysts are expecting Thursday’s jobless claims to soar well above last week’s record, which showed 3.3 million people applying for unemployment benefits.