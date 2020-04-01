Coronavirus Outbreak

CDC: Anyone Can Be a Symptom-Free COVID-19 Carrier

By VOA News
April 01, 2020 11:56 PM
Workers use sprayers pulled by tractors to disinfect the city streets as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in Santiago,…
Workers use sprayers pulled by tractors to disinfect the city streets as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in Santiago, Chile, April 1, 2020.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that anyone can be a coronavirus carrier even if they aren’t showing any symptoms.

The CDC on Wednesday affirmed a study from Singapore that says 10 percent of new cases were spread by people who showed no signs of being sick. It said that even those who had the virus and appear to be recovered can still be contagious.

The agency says this study reinforces the need for social distancing.

The head of the CDC, Dr. Robert Redfield, warned in a radio interview Wednesday that there could be another wave of coronavirus in the late fall and that his agency is already preparing.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus forecast Wednesday that the number of confirmed cases will hit 1 million soon.

U.S. President Donald Trump said at his daily White House briefing Wednesday that the United States' national strategic stockpile of medical protection equipment is nearly depleted.

Lizette Torres holds a sign while fellow nurse and union member Tishna Soto, speaks to reporters as the prepare a small protest outside their work at the Las Palmas Del Sol Medical Center on April 1, 2020, in El Paso, Texas.

Also Wednesday, a Russian transport plane filled with protective gear and medical equipment landed in New York, not long after Trump and President Vladimir Putin chatted by telephone.

The official number of confirmed cases in Russia is about 2,300. But some Russian doctors suspect the real number is much higher.

With so much still unknown about the coronavirus and the general unease of not knowing what will happen next, the number of background checks for new gun owners reached an all-time high of 3.7 million in March, the FBI said Wednesday.

While gun rights advocates say Americans have a right to increase their safety and security in stressful times, those who favor gun control say they worry about weapons in the house when people are under lockdown and tense.

Florida has become the latest state to order a 30-day lockdown. The sight of college students crowding Florida beaches during spring break last month – many of whom said they don’t care about the virus — angered many across the country.

Meanwhile, Italy has extended its nationwide lockdown for 30 more days and Japan has extended its entry ban to Africa and the Americas, bringing the number of countries whose citizens are denied entry to 73. All foreign visitors to Japan must enter a two-week quarantine. 

Related Stories

Visitors waiting to collect free food outside the Bowery Mission are instructed to wash their hands at a kiosk due to coronavirus concerns, April 1, 2020, in New York.
Coronavirus Outbreak
New York Governor Says State Could See 16,000 Coronavirus Deaths 
Andrew Cuomo said if current projections hold true, tens of thousands will die across the nation
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Wed, 04/01/2020 - 17:13
A vehicle carrying asylum-seekers brought from Tijuana, Mexico, to the United States for their immigration hearing arrives at a court in San Diego, California, March 19, 2019.
Immigration
US Again Postpones Immigration Hearings Because of Coronavirus
Emergency immigration moves made because of the coronavirus outbreak include cancellation of deportation hearings for immigrants not in detention and suspension of in-person interviews for legal immigration applicants
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 04/01/2020 - 15:39
A man wearing protective suit and mask mops the floor inside the Hajjah Fatimah mosque, in Singapore, March 13, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Singapore Plans Record Stimulus as Coronavirus Turns GDP Growth Negative 
Aid to workers to exceed assistance they received during global financial crisis   
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/01/2020 - 14:35
FILE - A worker wearing protective mask against the coronavirus covers the podium after the daily media briefing at the Foreign Ministry in Beijing, China, March 18, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
British, Other Western Leaders Talk of Coronavirus 'Reckoning' With Beijing
Anger at Beijing over discredited theories about the origin of COVID-19 has been boiling in London and other Western capitals
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Wed, 04/01/2020 - 17:41
