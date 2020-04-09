China President Pledges Help to South Africa in Coronavirus Fight  

Chinese President Xi Jinping is offering support and resources to African countries, especially South Africa, in their fight to control the COVID-19 epidemic.

China state media said Xi recounted during a Wednesday phone call with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa how South Africa reached out to Beijing to offer support in the early stages of China’s coronavirus battle.

Xi said China will share its experience in trying to prevent and control the coronavirus and strengthen the cooperation with South Africa in healthcare.

Xi is also urging Chinese nationals in South Africa to lend their support to the country's anti-epidemic initiatives.

South Africa has more than 1,800 coronavirus cases, the most of any country on the continent. So far, the deaths of 18 people have been linked to the virus.