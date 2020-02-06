China's Xi Declares 'People's War' on Coronavirus

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday declared a "people's war" on the coronavirus outbreak, whose death toll grows by the day.

"The whole country has responded with all its strength to respond with the most thorough and strict prevention and control measures, starting a people's war for epidemic prevention and control," China's state-run Xinhua news agency quoted Xi as saying.

Officials in Hubei province, where the outbreak began, reported 69 new deaths early Friday, pushing the total number of fatalities from the virus past 600. They also reported 2,500 new cases, taking that number to more than 30,000.

The World Health Organization said it was too early to confirm one Chinese official's belief that the outbreak was about to peak.

Medical workers in protective suits receive a patient at the Wuhan International Conference and Exhibition Center, which has been converted into a makeshift hospital, to receive patients with symptoms of the coronavirus, in Wuhan, China Feb. 5, 2020.

There were about 150 confirmed cases in 23 other countries, including one death in the Philippines — the first outside China — and one death in Hong Kong.

The whistleblowing Chinese doctor who tried to raise the alarm about the outbreak died in Wuhan. Li Wenliang, 34, was declared dead early Friday morning local time, according to the Global Times, a Communist Party-controlled newspaper.

Police had accused Li of “spreading rumors online” and “severely disrupting social order.”

The cases so far include 20 aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, moored off Japan. Three thousand seven hundred passengers faced a 14-day quarantine aboard the ship. The virus' incubation period lasts 14 days.

About 3,600 passengers are stuck aboard another ship off Hong Kong, with three cases on board.

Journalists work near the World Dream cruise ship after it had been denied entry in Taiwan amid concerns of coronavirus infection on board, at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, Feb. 6, 2020.

Hong Kong has shut down nearly all land and sea border crossings with the Chinese mainland after more than 2,000 medical workers walked off the job earlier this week.

Taiwan announced Thursday that it was banning all international cruise ships from docking at the island.

The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency and is appealing for $675 million to fight the virus.