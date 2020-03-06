Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Time Bomb: America's Uninsured and Brutal Work Culture

By AFP
March 06, 2020 02:23 PM
(FILES) In this file photo Abigail Hansmeyer poses on January 17, 2020 in New Brighton, Minnesota. - Abigail Hansmeyer, a…
FILE - Pictured here in New Brighton, Minnesota, Jan. 17, 2020, Abigail Hansmeyer, who along with her husband is uninsured, says that if they did fall ill, ‘we may seek out the emergency room for treatment.’

WASHINGTON - Like many Americans, bartender Danjale Williams is worried about the growing threat of the novel coronavirus. What makes the 22-year-old in Washington even more frightened: The thought of medical bills she just can't afford, as one of almost 27.5 million people in the United States who don't have health insurance.

"I definitely would second guess before going to the doctor, because the doctor's bill is crazy," she said. "If it did come down to that, I don't have enough savings to keep me healthy."

As the virus began spreading in the west of the country, where the nation's first death was reported on February 29, public health experts warned the US has several characteristics unique among wealthy nations that make it vulnerable.

These include a large and growing population without medical insurance, the 11 million or so undocumented migrants afraid to come into contact with authorities, and a culture of "powering through" when sick for fear of losing one's job.

"These are all things that can perpetuate the spread of a virus," said Brandon Brown, an epidemiologist at UC Riverside.

The number of Americans without health insurance began falling from a high of 46.7 million in 2010 following the passage of Obamacare (the Affordable Care Act), but has risen again over the past two years.

The current figure of 27.5 million is about 8.5 percent of the population.

Getting through the door

Public health experts often worry about the destructive potential of a pandemic in poorer parts of the world like sub-Saharan Africa or South Asia.

These poverty-plagued regions have hospitals that are ill-equipped to stop the spread of infectious diseases, or to adequately care for patients needing breathing assistance, which the most severe cases of COVID-19 require.

By contrast, the US has some of the world's best hospitals and medical staff, but those not lucky enough to have good insurance through their employer, and not poor enough to qualify for state insurance, often opt out of the system entirely.

A routine doctor's visit can run into hundreds of dollars for those without coverage.

"I think that it's possible if this has the sustained spread, that might highlight some of those health care disparities that we already know about and are trying to work on, but haven't figured out a way to solve," said Brian Garibaldi, the medical director of Johns Hopkins Hospital's biocontainment unit.

That's not to say uninsured people have no recourse if they fall seriously ill.

US law requires that people who have a medical emergency can get the care they need, regardless of ability to pay.

Abigail Hansmeyer, a Minnesota resident who along with her husband is uninsured, said that if she did fall ill, "we may seek out the emergency room for treatment."

But being treated doesn't mean the visit was free and the uninsured can be lumped with huge bills after.

"So we have to very carefully consider costs in every situation," the 29-year-old said.

Presentee-ism

One of the key messages the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has put out about the coronavirus is to stay home if you have mild respiratory symptoms, except to go to the doctor once you have called in and if they think you need to.

"But a lot of people, depending on their jobs, their position and their privilege, are not able to do that," said Brown.

The United States is alone among advanced countries in not offering any federally mandated paid sick leave.

Though private companies offer an average of eight days per year, only 30 percent of the lowest paid workers are able to earn sick days, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

For many of these people, missing even a day's work can make a painful financial dent.

An October 2019 nationwide survey of 2,800 workers by the accounting firm Robert Half found that 57 percent sometimes go to work while sick and 33 percent always go when sick.

Vaccine cost fears

As the global death toll from the virus approaches 3,400 and the US braces for a wider outbreak, the race is on to develop vaccines and treatments.

Current timeline estimates for the leading vaccine candidate are 12-18 months, but will it be affordable for all? That question was put to Health Secretary Alex Azar in Congress.

His response: "We would want to ensure that we work to make it affordable, but we can't control that price because we need the private sector to invest."

Ed Silverman, a columnist for industry news site Pharmalot, panned the comment as "outrageous."

"No one said profits are verboten," he wrote. "But should we let some Americans who may contract the coronavirus die because the price is out of reach?"

 

Related Stories

Health Quarantine officer checks people with a thermal scanner after Indonesia confirmed its first cases of coronavirus disease.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Say What? Here Are the Coronavirus Terms You Need to Know
It helps to know what these terms mean and what the difference is between isolation and a quarantine - we've got you!
Default Author Profile
By Carol Pearson
Fri, 03/06/2020 - 07:45
US Lawmakers Approve $8.3 Billion Emergency Coronavirus Funding
Coronavirus Outbreak
US Lawmakers Approve $8.3 Billion Emergency Coronavirus Funding
U.S. lawmakers quickly passed more than $8 billion in emergency funding Thursday, addressing the growing coronavirus crisis. Officials in Nevada, Illinois, New York and Maryland. are announcing new cases that are among the 102 people testing positive for the coronavirus in 14 U.S. states. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Fri, 03/06/2020 - 01:51
(From L to R) Brigadier General Michael J. Talley, Commanding General at US Army Medical Research and Development Command and…
Coronavirus Outbreak
US Army Working on Coronavirus Vaccine
US military headquarters preparing for potential outbreak
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 21:08
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock walks past a hand sanitising station as he leaves after talking about coronavirus at…
Coronavirus Concerns Growing Rapidly
Economic ramifications of the Covid-19 outbreak as nations around the world scramble to slow the spread.
AFP logo
Written By
AFP

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Time Bomb: America's Uninsured and Brutal Work Culture

(FILES) In this file photo Abigail Hansmeyer poses on January 17, 2020 in New Brighton, Minnesota. - Abigail Hansmeyer, a…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Thai Health Official: No Mandatory Coronavirus Quarantine for High-Risk Country Arrivals

A health worker checks tourists' temperatures as they arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 4, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

EU Ministers Meet to Tackle Coronavirus Outbreak

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (R) and Health Minister Olivier Veran are seen at a press conference following a ministers' meeting on the coronavirus outbreak, in Paris, France, March 6, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Kenya Prepares to Fight Coronavirus, Should It Arrive

A member of the Kenyan military looks out from the balcony of the recently-completed infectious disease unit of Kenyatta National Hospital, located at Mbagathi Hospital, in the capital Nairobi, Kenya, March 6, 2020.
USA

At Sea: Passengers Off California Await Virus Test Results

An ambulance waits at a dock upon the arrival of the cruise ship Grand Princess as it arrives in the port of Mahaual, Mexico,…