Coronavirus Outbreak

Defectors: North Korea Military May Become Hotbed of Coronavirus Infections

By Eunjung Cho
March 04, 2020 06:14 PM
FILE - In this April 13, 2017, file photo, North Korean soldiers carry the Korean People's Army flag as they walk past…
FILE - North Korean soldiers carry the Korean People's Army flag as they walk past residential buildings along Ryomyong street, in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 13, 2017.

With a million personnel, the Korean People's Army is among the largest in the world.

It's also cited as one of the most vulnerable groups of people to a possible coronavirus outbreak in North Korea.

"A coronavirus outbreak in the military will be Kim Jong Un's biggest fear," said Lee Unggil, former member of North Korea's special forces "Storm Corps" or the 11th Corps.

During a forum Wednesday at Washington's Hudson Institute about the lives of North Korean soldiers, Lee explained that the military's conditions are prone to a massive outbreak.

Crowded barracks

Lee explained the North Korean soldiers live in crowded barracks with poor living conditions so diseases spread fast.

"In early 2000s, there was SARS [Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome] outbreak in the military. North Korean soldiers are very malnourished and their immune system is weak, so many people died. But we didn't even know whether it was because of SARS or other diseases. There aren't any testing kits. If someone dies with fever, we presumed it was an epidemic," Lee said.

Patrick Cronin of the Hudson Institute (L) is seen with ex-North Korean soldiers in Washington, March 4, 2020. From right to left, Colonel Steve Lee, Henry Song, and Lee Unggil. One man's face is blurred to protect his identity. (Eunjung Cho/VOA)

Lee was in North Korea's "Storm Corps" from 1998 to 2003, and he defected to South Korea in 2007.

Some 43% of the North Korean population, or 11 million people, are suffering from malnourishment, making them highly susceptible to infectious diseases.

Jung Haneul, who defected to South Korea by crossing over the Military Demarcation Line a few years ago, told VOA that living conditions in the military improved somewhat after Kim Jong Un assumed power but medical conditions remain dire.

"If there's coronavirus outbreak in North Korea, the military will be on the highest alert," Jung noted. "The soldiers will be barred from contact with civilians. There's no way masks will be distributed. Whenever there's an epidemic, people resort to gargling with salt water."

Jung said while he was in the military, there was scabies infestation, but the soldiers didn't have the proper medication so they burned sulfur.

Regime threat

John Everard, former British ambassador to Pyongyang, told VOA a COVID-19 outbreak in the North Korean military could threaten Kim's totalitarian rule.

"Should this happen, the regime would face not only the weakening of its defenses caused by sickness amongst its soldiers, but also the political dangers of widespread military discontent. This could pose a serious threat to it," Everard said.

"The word is spreading that many North Koreans died in the border area with China infected by the coronavirus," Lee added, citing his sources in North Korea.

VOA's William Kim and Ji Da-gyum contributed to this report.
 

Related Stories

Thailand's Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, left, distributes masks to commuters during a campaign for wearing masks…
Coronavirus Outbreak
From Manila to Malaysia, Southeast Asia Is Moving to Beat Impacts of Coronavirus
Officials are cutting interest rates, offering economic stimulus and banking on foreign investors to pick their countries over China
Default Author Profile
By Ralph Jennings
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 05:57
Volunteers carry out disinfection work during an anti-virus campaign in Pyongyang, North Korea in this image released by North…
Coronavirus Outbreak
S. Korean Hospitals Lack Enough Space for Coronavirus Patients
WHO urges people not to hoard supplies that health care workers need
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 05:48
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan,…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Why Taiwan Has Just 42 Coronavirus Cases while Neighbors Report Hundreds or Thousands
An early, effective anti-disease response has kept caseloads low in Taiwan while raising the president’s approval rating, analysts believe
Default Author Profile
By Ralph Jennings
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 03:59
A government official wearing a face mask stretches as he and his colleagues make phone call to members of Shincheonji Church…
Coronavirus Outbreak
S. Korea at 'War' With Coronavirus as Governments Try to Stop Spread
International death toll more than 3,000, but the WHO says the number of new cases in China, the epicenter of the virus, is dropping
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 03/03/2020 - 04:37
Eunjung Cho
Written By
Eunjung Cho

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Defectors: North Korea Military May Become Hotbed of Coronavirus Infections

FILE - In this April 13, 2017, file photo, North Korean soldiers carry the Korean People's Army flag as they walk past…
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Virus Death Toll Rises to 11 with California Victim

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, announces that six new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the county, in downtown Los Angeles, March 4, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Hitting Parts of US Economy, Fed Survey Finds

FILE - Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington, March 19, 2019.
Coronavirus Outbreak

1,000 Quarantined after New York Family's COVID-19 Diagnosis

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio deliver remarks at a news conference regarding the first confirmed case of coronavirus in New York State in Manhattan borough, March 2, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Lawmakers Agree to Bipartisan Bill to Combat Coronavirus

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks about the coronavirus during a media availability on Capitol Hill, Tuesday…