Coronavirus Outbreak

Experts Left to Decipher Kim Jong Un's Latest Letter to South Korea

By Kelly Kasulis
March 06, 2020 04:34 AM
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in over the military demarcation line at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone, April 27, 2018.
FILE - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, April 27, 2018, at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - North Korea is sending mixed messages to South Korea in the age of the coronavirus: Earlier this week, Pyongyang conducted its first short-range ballistic missile test in more than three months, then broke its hostile silence by sending well-wishes to the South Korean president.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un penned a letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in Wednesday, expressing concern for Moon’s health and wishing him luck in battling the nationwide COVID-19 outbreak. South Korea has at least 6,284 confirmed cases of the virus as of midafternoon March 6, and 42 deaths. Meanwhile, North Korea claims to have zero cases.

Pyongyang’s latest mixed signals are perplexing for North Korea analysts, who can only guess why Kim Jong Un would both conduct hostile launches and send warm regards in a matter of days.

“It’s strange behavior. I mean, it’s weird, and I just can’t fully explain it,” said Peter Ward, a researcher on the North Korean economy and writer for NK News. “The missile test is probably a signal of displeasure on the alliance front with the U.S., and the letter to Moon is more about setting corona-related mood music. But I’m not entirely sure what’s going on — it doesn’t really make sense to me.”

A man watches a TV showing a file picture for a news report on North Korea firing two unidentified projectiles, in Seoul, South Korea, March 2, 2020.

South Korea condemned the March 2 missile launches, expressing “strong regret” for North Korea’s actions. Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong — who met President Moon personally during the height of diplomacy at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics — fired back, accusing South Korea of acting like a “frightened dog barking.”

“Training is the basic mission of the army responsible for the defense of the country and is an action for self-defense,” she said in a signed statement March 3. “The drill was not aimed to threaten anybody.”

Experts can only speculate why Kim Yo Jong decided to downplay the launch of short-range ballistic missiles, which have been used as a tool for turning up political pressure on adversaries like South Korea and the United States in the past.

“[North Korea] could be trying to normalize rocket tests — the idea that, basically, North, they think these activities should be treated as normal and not problematized by the international community,” Ward said. “They are hoping that, if they keep doing them, they will no longer be newsworthy.”

Last August, President Donald Trump strayed from the typical U.S. response of condemning short-range missile tests, stating that he had “no problem” with them and that they were “very standard.”

FILE - People ride on a public bus in Pyongyang, North Korea, Feb. 26, 2020. As a deadly virus closes in, North Korea presents itself as a fortress, tightening its borders while health officials stage a monumental disinfection and monitoring program.

On the other hand, some experts believe the missile launch is a way for North Korea to flex its strength while preparing the ground for future international aid.

“Recent military exercises and his sister‘s tough comments about South Korea could be intended to shore up domestic political strength before Pyongyang makes a quiet bid for international assistance,” Leif-Eric Easley, an associate professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, told VOA News.

Currently, North Korea claims that it is free of COVID-19 coronavirus cases, though some have begun to speculate otherwise. North Korea closed its borders to neighboring countries and barred foreigners from entering the country in February. Despite the tight restrictions, Kim Jong Un’s recent letter to Moon might be a sign that Pyongyang needs help — and soon.

“Kim’s letter to Moon may set up the claim that he offered assistance to Seoul first,” Easley said. “Then, when North Korea accepts a bunch of masks and testing kits, his propaganda machine can call it a show of appreciation for Pyongyang’s leadership in countering the virus.”

“It’s fair to guess that these letters are angling for aid,” Ward said. “Relations between the two Koreas were really bad before these letters — it was one side, North Korea, basically slapping the other in the face over and over again.”

“It indicates that things are not going so good on their side — much worse than what they’re letting on,” Ward added. “But I guess we will all have to wait and see.”

Related Stories

People wearing face masks stand in line to buy masks at a post office amid the rise in confirmed cases of coronavirus disease …
Coronavirus Outbreak
North, South Korea Exchange Letters About Coronavirus
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent his best wishes and expressed concerns over the South Korean president's health
Default Author Profile
By Kelly Kasulis
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 07:31
FILE - In this April 13, 2017, file photo, North Korean soldiers carry the Korean People's Army flag as they walk past…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Defectors: North Korea Military May Become Hotbed of Coronavirus Infections
Crowded, often unhygienic barracks and soldiers' poor diet could lead to a rapid spread of the coronavirus, which in turn could pose a serious threat to the regime stability
Eunjung Cho
By Eunjung Cho
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 18:14
South Korean soldiers wearing protective gear sanitize a street in front of the city hall after the rapid rise in confirmed…
Coronavirus Outbreak
In Daegu, Coronavirus Keeps Koreans and Foreigners Indoors
Trusting in South Korea's quick response to the virus outbreak and its medical system, foreign workers opt to remain in the city rather than return home
Default Author Profile
By Kim Hyung-jin
Tue, 03/03/2020 - 14:52
Members from an emergency anti-epidemic headquarters in Mangyongdae District, disinfect a tramcar of Songsan Tram Station to prevent new coronavirus infection in Pyongyang, North Korea, Feb. 26, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
North Korean Swagger May Conceal Brewing Virus Disaster
As a new and frightening virus closes in around it, North Korea presents itself as a fortress, tightening its borders as cadres of health officials stage a monumental disinfection and monitoring program
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 03/03/2020 - 10:37
Default Author Profile
Written By
Kelly Kasulis

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Experts Left to Decipher Kim Jong Un's Latest Letter to South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in over the military demarcation line at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone, April 27, 2018.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Million COVID-19 Test Kits Expected at US Labs Soon, HHS Secretary Says

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: U.S. Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar speaks to reporters in Washington, U.S., February 28,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

State Universities in NY Call Students Back from Abroad to Quarantine

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo delivers remarks at a news conference regarding the first confirmed case of coronavirus in New…
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Army Working on Coronavirus Vaccine

(From L to R) Brigadier General Michael J. Talley, Commanding General at US Army Medical Research and Development Command and…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Fears Could Become Defining US Election Issue

U.S. President Donald Trump answers a question during a news conference on the coronavirus outbreak at the White House in…