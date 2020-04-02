Coronavirus Outbreak

Haitians Seeking National ID Cards Say Government Is Violating Its Own COVID-19 Directives

By Sandra Lemaire, Matiado Vilme
April 02, 2020 02:01 AM
This man came with his own mask on April 1, 2020 but said he still may go home infected with coronavirus.
This man in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, came with his own mask on April 1, 2020, but said he still may go home infected with coronavirus.

WASHINGTON/PORT-AU-PRINCE - Not far from the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s National Identification Office (Office Nationale d’Identification) is packed with hundreds of people seeking national ID cards this week, despite the government’s directive to stay home and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

The office is noisy, it’s chaotic, the room is not big enough for all the people lined up. Water and snack merchants holding rectangular-shaped plastic containers on their heads stroll around the room, looking for customers.

Outside, a coronavirus alert is posted on a digital billboard. “Wash your hands often, stand at least two meters apart,” it advises, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A woman standing in the long line is frustrated.

This woman standing in line for an ID card in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on April 1, 2020, complained that the government breaks its own COVID-19 rules.

“They’ve asked churches, schools to shutter – but how many people are in this room?” she complained. “There are more people here than in a classroom,” she told VOA. “Most classrooms hold 22 students, how many people do you see in here? There isn’t even a bucket of water available so people can wash their hands in this so-called government office.”

The woman also questioned if the ONI employees were taking health precautions.

“They lick their finger, then touch paper documents, then (the same hand) touches their face, handles water bottles and then food,” she said, visibly irked by the notion. “So when I get infected, I’ll go home and infect my kids – you see the damage this pandemic is going to do in Haiti?”

This coronavirus digital billboard Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on April 1, 2020, advises people to avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth.

She said the government needs to take charge and deploy health measures quickly to resolve the situation.

In Haiti, national ID cards, which contain a citizen’s photo, name, date of birth and registry number equivalent to a U.S. Social Security Number, are required for official activities such as bank transactions.

“We’re all exposed here,” another woman standing in line told VOA. “The government talks but doesn’t really act on its directives. Everyone is exposed and there’s nothing we can do about it.”

A man standing in line with a mask around his neck said he feels vulnerable, too.

A street side view of the National Identification Office in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on April 1, 2020.

“The rules are not respected, so I feel like I’m exposed (to the possibility of infection). I’ve been standing in line a long time, it’s a waste of time really, but I have to do it. I’m not at all confident that I will not go back home infected,” he said.

VOA Creole asked Tacite Toussaint, the secretary of state for public security who oversees the ONI, what his ministry is doing to protect customers.

“I’m here to inspect the situation, to see how things are evolving,” he said. “I found the DDO (office director) on the premises, and the DDO has already taken some measures, so I’m here to find out what those measures are so that the job can be done seamlessly at the same time we are protecting the public.”

Haitian Secretary of State for Public Security Tacite Toussaint told VOA on April 1, 2020, that he is at the ONI office to determine what measures have been taken to protect the public.

Haiti has 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Public Health Minister Marie Greta Roy Clement said earlier this week.

She said the majority of infections are among people 20-40 years old. There are more than 400 others under quarantine by the health ministry because they either were passengers on a flight with someone who tested positive or traveled to Haiti from a country where coronavirus has spread.

Clement said Haiti has ordered more than $10 million worth of health supplies from China, to be distributed to medical facilities around the country.

During a national address Tuesday evening, President Jovenel Moise urged the public to adhere to the coronavirus directives, which includes wearing masks.

“The war we are waging today is everyone’s war,” he said. “Only by working together can we win this war. If we don’t work together to prevent the spread of coronavirus in our country, we will all pay the consequences.”

Related Stories

Employees bury a person who died suspectedly from COVID-19 at the Vila Formosa cemetery, in the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil…
Coronavirus Outbreak
 In Brazil, Fear Surges Along with Coronavirus Burials
Even workers burying the dead wear protective gear 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 01:19
Austrian Ambassador to the U.S. Martin Weiss and his wife, Susi Weiss, arrive at the White House on January 6, 2020 for an Oval
Coronavirus Outbreak
Austria’s Ambassador in Washington Describes Life Amid Coronavirus
'Humor is the best medicine, they say, I´m not sure it’s a cure for COVID-19, but it certainly helps'
Natalie Liu
By Natalie Liu
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 01:22
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens as U.S. President Donald…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Trump Considers Halting Airline Flights Between Coronavirus Hot Spots
President, however, is rejecting issuing a national stay-at-home directive, leaving that up to individual US states
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Wed, 04/01/2020 - 21:06
Music Keeps Flowing Amid Coronavirus Restrictions
Coronavirus Outbreak
Music Keeps Flowing Amid Coronavirus Restrictions
A growing number of Americans are being ordered to stay home to help contain the spread of Covid-19. So musicians who can’t stop playing are finding creative ways to share their music, both online and in places close to home. VOA’s Julie Taboh found several Washington area musicians who are keeping the music flowing for audiences everywhere.
Default Author Profile
By Julie Taboh
Wed, 04/01/2020 - 20:58
Default Author Profile
Written By
Sandra Lemaire
Editor, writer for VOA News
Default Author Profile
Written By
Matiado Vilme

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Haitians Seeking National ID Cards Say Government Is Violating Its Own COVID-19 Directives

This man came with his own mask on April 1, 2020 but said he still may go home infected with coronavirus.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Iranian Lawyer: Jailed Dissidents Endangered by Virus as Iran Refuses Furloughs 

Iranian lawyer Saleh Nikbakht told VOA Persian in a March 31, 2020, interview that Iran's rulers were endangering jailed disside
Coronavirus Outbreak

Austria’s Ambassador in Washington Describes Life Amid Coronavirus

Austrian Ambassador to the U.S. Martin Weiss and his wife, Susi Weiss, arrive at the White House on January 6, 2020 for an Oval
Coronavirus Outbreak

 In Brazil, Fear Surges Along with Coronavirus Burials

Employees bury a person who died suspectedly from COVID-19 at the Vila Formosa cemetery, in the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil…
Coronavirus Outbreak

China Cracking Down on Those Critical of COVID-19 Response

A medical team member hugs a family member at the end of a 14-day quarantine following the team's return from Wuhan, the…