The Infodemic: Are There Fewer COVID-19 Cases in 'Malaria Countries'

Daily Debunk

Claim: Citing “studies,” President Donald Trump has suggested that there are few novel coronavirus cases in “malaria countries” because of the use of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

Verdict: False

Social Media Disinfo​

Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York City, U.S., April 9, 2020.

Circulating on social media: Images supposedly showing mass graves being dug in New York to bury those who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Verdict: Mostly True

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

How Do We Exit The Shutdown? Hire An Army Of Public Health Workers

[T]here’s broad agreement that core public health work — the ability to find people with the virus and prevent them from passing it to others — will be essential to reopening schools and businesses.

-- Kaiser Health News, April 13​