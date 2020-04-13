The Infodemic: Are There Fewer COVID-19 Cases in 'Malaria Countries'

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: Citing “studies,” President Donald Trump has suggested that there are few novel coronavirus cases in “malaria countries” because of the use of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine.
Verdict: False
Read the full story: "Trump’s Faulty Malaria-Coronavirus Connection," FactCheck.org, April 9
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Images supposedly showing mass graves being dug in New York to bury those who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Verdict: Mostly True
Read the full story: "Are ‘Mass Graves’ Being Dug for COVID-19 Deaths?" -- Snopes
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
How Do We Exit The Shutdown? Hire An Army Of Public Health Workers
[T]here’s broad agreement that core public health work — the ability to find people with the virus and prevent them from passing it to others — will be essential to reopening schools and businesses.
-- Kaiser Health News, April 13