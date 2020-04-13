Coronavirus Outbreak

The Infodemic: Are There Fewer COVID-19 Cases in 'Malaria Countries'

By Polygraph
April 13, 2020 03:42 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Friday, April 10, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Friday, April 10, 2020, in Washington.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Citing “studies,” President Donald Trump has suggested that there are few novel coronavirus cases in “malaria countries” because of the use of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

Verdict: False

Read the full story: "Trump’s Faulty Malaria-Coronavirus Connection," FactCheck.org, April 9​

 

Social Media Disinfo​

Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York City, U.S., April 9, 2020.

Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York City, U.S., April 9, 2020.

Circulating on social media: Images supposedly showing mass graves being dug in New York to bury those who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Verdict: Mostly True

Read the full story: "Are ‘Mass Graves’ Being Dug for COVID-19 Deaths?" -- Snopes​

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

How Do We Exit The Shutdown? Hire An Army Of Public Health Workers
[T]here’s broad agreement that core public health work — the ability to find people with the virus and prevent them from passing it to others — will be essential to reopening schools and businesses.
-- Kaiser Health News, April 13​

