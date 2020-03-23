Coronavirus Outbreak

Japanese PM: Holding ‘Complete’ Olympics in July May Be Impossible 

By VOA News
March 23, 2020 09:35 PM
A countdown clock for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is reflected in a puddle of water outside Tokyo Station in Tokyo, Monday, March…
A countdown clock for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is reflected in a puddle of water outside Tokyo Station in Tokyo, March 23, 2020.

A postponement of the Tokyo Summer Olympics looks more likely after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday that holding the games in their “complete form” may become impossible because of the coronavirus outbreak. 

Abe told parliament Monday that the safety and security of the athletes is his highest priority, while adding there are no plans to cancel the games outright. 

The International Olympic Committee says it will hold a month of talks before it decides whether to put off the games scheduled to open in Tokyo July 24. It says it is considering a number of scenarios. 

“This step will allow better visibility of the rapidly changing development of the health situation around the world and in Japan. It will serve as the basis for the best decision in the interests of the athletes and everyone else involved,” the IOC statement said. 

The IOC has already ruled out canceling the games saying that “would not solve any of the problems or help anybody.”  

Tokyo Olympic organizing president Yoshiro Mori said Monday he thinks it is a good idea for the committee to take its time before making any decisions.   

The IOC is under pressure from a number of national committees to at least put off the games. 

The Australian, German, and Canadian Olympic committees are recommending a one-year postponement. Canada and Norway both say they will not send athletes to Tokyo if the Summer Games and the Paralympics are both held on time.  

USA Gymnastics President Li Li Leung says she is worried that if the games are held in July, the athletes may not have enough time to properly train. She noted that gyms in many states have been shut down. 

The head of Portugal’s committee says he is also concerned that another month of uncertainty will also leave Portuguese athletes undertrained because of restrictions caused by the coronavirus. 

Related Stories

People wearing protective face masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), form a line while keeping…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Governments Boost Coronavirus Lockdowns, Olympics Face Postponement Pressure  
Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe said Monday if it is difficult to hold the Olympics 'in a complete way' then pushing the event back would be 'unavoidable' in order to protect the safety of athletes   
Default Author Profile
By Chris Hannas
Mon, 03/23/2020 - 09:12
FILE PHOTO : International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach walks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during…
Arts & Culture
Japanese PM Raises Possibility of Postponing 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Canadian Olympic Committee also vows to keep athletes from Tokyo if games aren’t postponed, adding to growing pressure on International Olympic Committee
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/23/2020 - 02:13
FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walks past the…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Norway Joins Nations to Request Rescheduling of Tokyo Olympics  
USA Swimming has also called for Tokyo 2020 Games to be postponed for one year 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 03/21/2020 - 05:05
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Student Union

Class of 2020 Faces Vanishing Finish Line

Students walk freely about the American University Campus Near the Katzen Arts Center in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Japanese PM: Holding ‘Complete’ Olympics in July May Be Impossible 

A countdown clock for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is reflected in a puddle of water outside Tokyo Station in Tokyo, Monday, March…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Germany's Coronavirus Growth Curve Shows Signs of Flattening

Medical employees wait to carry out tests at a coronavirus test center for public service employees, during a media…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Bad Start to New Week on Wall Street  

Photo by: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 3/23/20 New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) goes fully electronic today without floor…
Coronavirus Outbreak

WHO Chief Says Coronavirus is Picking Up Speed

Member of Military Emergency Unit walk with special equipment to disinfect areas to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,…