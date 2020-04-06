Coronavirus Outbreak

Japanese Prime Minister Declares One-Month State of Emergency for Tokyo, 6 Other Prefectures  

By VOA News
April 06, 2020 07:05 AM
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference on Japan's response to the coronavirus outbreak
FILE - Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference on Japan's response to the coronavirus outbreak at his official residence in Tokyo, March 14, 2020.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he will declare a 30-day state of emergency in parts of the country in response to the rising confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Prime Minister Abe announced his intentions Monday during a televised speech after meeting with a special task force created to deal with the outbreak.  Abe said he will formally impose the declaration Tuesday for Tokyo and six other prefectures, including the central port city of Osaka.  

The declaration will give local authorities the legal power to call on its citizens to stay at home and to ask schools and businesses to close.  Japan’s constitution, which weighs heavily in favor of civil liberties, does not empower the government to impose a mandatory quarantine. 

The prime minister also announced a $990 billion stimulus bill to blunt the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, including $55 billion in direct payments to households and small businesses. 

Abe has been reluctant to invoke a state of emergency, but appears to have been prompted to move after Tokyo reported 143 new cases reported Sunday, the largest number of confirmations in a single day, bringing the total number of cases in the capital to over 1,000. 

Nationally, there are 3,500 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, including more than 70 fatalities.   

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Stories

A guard stands in front of apartment buildings at the athletes' village for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, in Tokyo, Monday, March 23…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Athletes Village for Olympics Could House Coronavirus Patients
The complex, which will eventually include 24 buildings, is expected to remain unoccupied with the Olympics delayed for 16 months
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 11:15
The Olympic rings are seen Monday, March 30, 2020, in Tokyo. The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in the same time slot scheduled for this year's games.
Arts & Culture
Tokyo Olympics Organizers Announce New Date
Rescheduled Summer Games to Run July 23, 2021, to August 8, 2021
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/30/2020 - 11:33
A man wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walks past in front of a…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Popular Japanese Comedian Dies from Coronavirus
Ken Shimura, who attracted fans of all generations with his slapstick comedy and funny faces, was diagnosed with pneumonia after contracting the coronavirus
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 03/30/2020 - 11:15
An employee, wearing protective mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), passes in front of an All…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Japan to Quarantine Visitors from US for Up to 14 days 
The quarantine requirement includes Japanese and American citizens and will go into effect Thursday until the end of April
Default Author Profile
By Jeff Custer
Mon, 03/23/2020 - 09:00
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Japanese Prime Minister Declares One-Month State of Emergency for Tokyo, 6 Other Prefectures  

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference on Japan's response to the coronavirus outbreak
South & Central Asia

Coronavirus Forces Afghans to Leave Iran 

FILE - In this Sunday, March 22, 2020 file photo, health workers measure the temperature of Afghan passengers in an effort to…
Economy & Business

President, No Big Coronavirus Related Economic Stimulus in Mexico

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador looks on during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico…
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Health Officials: Shocking US Coronavirus Death Toll Just Ahead 

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks during a briefing on coronavirus in the Brady press briefing room at the White House,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Concerns in US, Britain as Italy and Spain Show Signs of Progress

Photo by: KGC-254/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 4/5/20 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized with coronavirus (COVID-19). STAR MAX…