Juggling Life With Children During the Pandemic Shut-In

LOS ANGELES - With schools closed during the coronavirus pandemic and workers being asked to stay at home, parents around the world are trying to figure out how to juggle home schooling their children and working at the same time.

Students throughout California at first rejoiced when schools closed, including Preeti Nathan’s 6-year-old and 11-year-old daughters who live in the Silicon Valley. Her oldest daughter even created a “COVID-19 schedule.” The timetable of activities started from the moment the girls woke up to them brushing their teeth at night.

“I think initially it was a lot of fun because we got to pretend like this was just a two day, you know, interesting new thing to do,” remembered Nathan.

As the days dragged on, the novelty quickly wore off. That is when the stress began for many parents with younger school age children, including Nathan who also has to work from home for a non-profit organization.

“For the little one, the 6-year-old, it's a combination of what the school wants and what mom and dad want, and there's a lot of bribing that happens in between,” Nathan said.

It has been easier for the 11-year-old, who had “so many assignments during the day that each teacher is giving them different things to do, and it keeps them occupied.”

In addition to the pressures of juggling multiple tasks during the day, Nathan, who has relatives in Nigeria and India, also worries about the health of loved ones overseas.

“We don't really know when this is going to end. So, I think that's what makes it a little challenging right now,” said Nathan.

A mother watches as her son take a live class online at their home in San Francisco in this March 19, 2020, photo.



'Continuous anxiety'

Oakland resident Robin Leffert, a pediatric nurse and mother of an 8-year-old daughter, is also feeling the strain of the new pandemic normal.

“There has been pretty intense, continuous anxiety and even in times of calm, it's kind of there floating under the surface,” said Leffert, who, like many parents, is having a tough time figuring out a daily routine.

“I feel like every time we try to come up with one, it just doesn't work, and we don't know how to make it work,” Leffert said.

There is also the pressure of new home-schooling responsibilities and juggling schedules with her husband who is now working from home.

“Now that we are home schooling, I am working until I leave for work, and then I go to work, and then I come home, and then we start all over again. So, there isn't really any time off at all or any downtime.” Leffert continued, “it's very difficult for me to be completely present there with her (daughter) guiding her through it (school work), because at the same time, I'm doing all of the other household responsibilities that I would do otherwise. I don't even know which end is up anymore.”

Leffert said in the midst of the anxieties at work and at home, she is grateful that her daughter is resilient and can spend time free time by herself hanging out with chickens in the backyard, watching construction next door and reading her books.

Nathan has also noticed the resiliency of her children.

“They just go with the flow, and they don't overthink things. We need to be like them sometimes. Just live in the moment,” said Nathan who is also cherishing the extra time with her family and eating all their meals together during the pandemic.

“There is a lot of bonding going on there,” said Nathan.