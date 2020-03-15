Coronavirus Outbreak

Long Waits, Panic at US Airports Under New COVID Regulations

By VOA News
March 15, 2020 09:29 AM
A Transportation Security Administration agent studies a passenger's identification at a security checkpoint inside John F…
FILE - A Transportation Security Administration agent studies a passenger's identification at a security checkpoint inside John F. Kennedy international airport, March 14, 2020, in New York, as other passengers make their way through the line.

Long wait times and panic were seen at airports across the United States as authorities work under new regulations imposed to deal with the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We are aware of the reports of increased wait times at some airports across the nation. CBP along with medical personnel are working diligently to address the longer than usual delays,” acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Mark Morgan wrote in a statement.

“Nothing is more important than the safety, health and security of our citizens,” the statement added.

U.S. nationals and permanent residents who are returning from countries that are part of a new travel ban will be required to undergo additional screening and questioning to determine if they can return to their communities, Department of Homeland Security officials said.

If not required to seek medical help, they will be sent home and will spend two weeks in self-quarantine. Foreign nationals living in the U.S. who have traveled to countries on the ban, however, will not be allowed to return in the United States. A DHS official said they would have to travel to a third country, not included in the ban, and wait out the two-week period of self-quarantine before traveling to the U.S.

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

