In Mexico City, Government Delivers Medical Supplies to COVID-19 Patients’ Homes

Teams of Mexico City government workers are fanning out across the metropolis delivering medical supplies, including thermometers, to people who notified the government they had symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Officials said the outreach is aligned with the government's recommendation that people with non-urgent symptoms isolate at home.

The government said workers are also calling elderly people to see if they are all right and if they have a support network.

Additionally, the government said it is making available food and monetary support for the neediest during the pandemic.

So far, Mexico has confirmed more than 3,100 coronavirus case and 174 deaths.