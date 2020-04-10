Coronavirus Outbreak

In Mexico City, Government Delivers Medical Supplies to COVID-19 Patients’ Homes

By VOA News
April 10, 2020 04:01 AM
Police officers are seen after arriving to control the crowded La Viga fish market during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)…
Police officers in Mexico City, Mexico, arrive to control the crowded La Viga fish market during the COVID-19 outbreak April 9, 2020.

Teams of Mexico City government workers are fanning out across the metropolis delivering medical supplies, including thermometers, to people who notified the government they had symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Officials said the outreach is aligned with the government's recommendation that people with non-urgent symptoms isolate at home.

The government said workers are also calling elderly people to see if they are all right and if they have a support network.

Additionally, the government said it is making available food and monetary support for the neediest during the pandemic.

So far, Mexico has confirmed more than 3,100 coronavirus case and 174 deaths. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

VOA News

Coronavirus Outbreak

