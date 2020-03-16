Coronavirus Outbreak

Morocco Close Eateries, Cinemas, Theaters, Other Entertainment Venues

March 16, 2020 08:41 AM
Tourists sit in a cafe at Jamaa Lafna square in Marrakech, Morocco, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Tourists sit in a cafe at Jamaa Lafna square in Marrakech, Morocco, March 15, 2020.

Morocco will close eateries, cinemas, theaters, sports, public clubs, baths, and other entertainment venues starting from today over coronavirus fears, the Interior Ministry said. 

Markets, and shops selling necessary goods as well as restaurants offering a delivery service are exempt, the ministry said in a statement. 

Morocco, which confirmed 29 coronavirus cases, including one death and one recovery, suspended all international flights, closed schools and banned gatherings of more than 50 people. 

 

Related Stories

A shopper wearing a face mask browses an aisle of cooking oil in a supermarket in Beijing on Monday, March 16, 2020. China's…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Chinese Economy Craters in First Two Months of 2020 Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
Economic activity comes to a near-standstill amid first weeks of COVID-19 epidemic in world’s second-largest economy
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/16/2020 - 05:36
A researcher at Protein Sciences works in a lab, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Meriden, Conn.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Starts Monday, US Official Says
The first participant in the trial will receive the experimental vaccine on Monday, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the trial has not been publicly announced yet
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 03/15/2020 - 20:43
President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, March 15, 2020, in Washington.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Trump Administration Sends Mixed Messages on Severity of Coronavirus Pandemic
President Trump offers reassurances again while members of the coronavirus task force issue a more somber message
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Sun, 03/15/2020 - 20:22

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Lebanon, Already Grappling with Economic Crisis, Now Faces Coronavirus Shutdown 

An aerial view shows the waterfront promenade along the Mediterranean Sea being mostly empty after police order people to…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Pandemic Sends Asian Markets Into Another Downward Tailspin

A woman wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is reflected in a screen displaying NASDAQ movements outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan March 16, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Australian Doctor Says Warm Weather Unlikely to Stem COVID-19 Spread

FILE - Australian evacuees who were quarantined on Christmas Island over concerns about the coronavirus disembark from a plane at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, February 17, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Airlines Seek Emergency Aid As Coronavirus Brings Industry to Near-Halt

Airline employees wearing protective face masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus Outbreak

Morocco Close Eateries, Cinemas, Theaters, Other Entertainment Venues

Tourists sit in a cafe at Jamaa Lafna square in Marrakech, Morocco, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal