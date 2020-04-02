Coronavirus Outbreak

North Korea’s Virus-Free Claim ‘Impossible,’ Top US General Says

By William Gallo
April 02, 2020 05:17 AM
Pedestrians wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Pyongyang, North Korea…
Pedestrians wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, April 1, 2020, in Pyongyang, North Korea.

SEOUL - The top U.S. general in South Korea said he does not accept North Korea’s claim that it has no coronavirus cases.

“I can tell you that is an impossible claim based on all of the intel that we have seen,” General Robert Abrams told VOA and the U.S.-based cable news network CNN in a wide-ranging joint interview Thursday.

North Korea has repeatedly insisted it remains virus-free, even as the disease ravages countries around the world.

"We’re not going to reveal our sources and methods. (But) that is untrue. How many, I couldn’t tell you," Abrams said.

North Korea closed its borders in late January, just after the coronavirus emerged in neighboring China. But completely sealing the border with China would be almost impossible, since North Korea’s economy relies on both formal and informal trade with China.

Abrams said North Korea’s military was also “locked down” for about 30 days in February and early March. “They took draconian measures at their border crossings and inside their formations to do exactly what everybody else is doing, which is to stop the spread,” he said.

A couple takes a selfie near cherry blossom trees on a street closed to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Seoul, South Korea, April 1, 2020.

A major outbreak could lead to a humanitarian disaster in North Korea, which lacks proper medical supplies and infrastructure.

North Korea itself has called coronavirus prevention a matter of “national survival" and implemented strict quarantine measures. Its state media have portrayed the efforts as one hundred percent successful and instead highlight sprawling death tolls in other countries.

With the world’s focus on the coronavirus, North Korea also has been testing an unprecedented number of missiles. Last month, the country test-fired eight short-range ballistic missiles, a record high for the country.

“All they do is cause increased tension,” Abrams said of the tests, which he said were part of a four- or five-year plan by North Korea to develop solid fuel missile capability with increased accuracy. “If they perfect it, then bringing these types of systems online into a fully operational, capable status only serves to increase the threat to the Republic of Korea and other countries around the region.”

North Korea is banned from any ballistic missile activity under United Nations Security Council resolutions. But U.S. President Donald Trump says he is not concerned about North Korea’s short-range tests.  
 

 

Related Stories

Passengers wearing masks to prevent a new coronavirus arrive at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, January…
Student Union
South Korean Students Flock Back Home
Critics shame young travelers for bringing COVID-19 with them
Default Author Profile
By Madeline Joung
Tue, 03/31/2020 - 21:49
People wearing masks to protect against contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walk along a street in Seoul, South…
Coronavirus Outbreak
S. Korea to Offer Emergency Payments to Help Ease Impact of COVID-19 
All but richest families to receive as much as $820 in payments 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/30/2020 - 09:09
A man watches a TV screen showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, March 29, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
N. Korea Says it Conducted Successful Test of Multiple Rocket Launchers
North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast Sunday, the latest in a flurry of launches that South Korea decried as 'inappropriate' amid the coronavirus pandemic
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 03/29/2020 - 19:00
COVID-19 Diaries: South Korea's Plan is Working, Can the World Copy It?
East Asia Pacific
South Korea's Plan is Working, Can the World Copy It?
VOA Seoul correspondent Bill Gallo explores how country's loosening of digital privacy laws has slowed the outbreak
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 10:16
William Gallo
Written By
William Gallo
Seoul Bureau Chief

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

North Korea’s Virus-Free Claim ‘Impossible,’ Top US General Says

Pedestrians wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Pyongyang, North Korea…
Coronavirus Outbreak

To Mask or Not to Mask? In COVID-19, That Is the Question

FILE PHOTO: Boxes of N95 protective masks for use by medical field personnel are seen at a New York State emergency operations…
Coronavirus Outbreak

What to Tell Children About Coronavirus

A child rides a scooter past barricades at an entrance to Tower Grove Park Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in St. Louis. The entrance…
Coronavirus Outbreak

LA Mayor Urges Mask Use as US Coronavirus Toll Tops 5,000

This still image taken from a live stream provided by Office of Mayor Eric Garcetti shows Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti displaying…
Coronavirus Outbreak

First Indigenous Person Infected with Coronavirus in Brazil

A kid flies a kite atop a pedestrian bridge over Niemeyer avenue in Vidigal slum during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)…