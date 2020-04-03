Coronavirus Outbreak

OSCE Calls for Stronger Anti-Trafficking Efforts

By VOA News
April 03, 2020 04:29 AM
A woman walks through an empty pedestrian crossing in the Ginza shopping district April 3, 2020, in Tokyo.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe on Friday called for strengthening anti-trafficking efforts during the global COVID-19 crisis.

In a statement issued in Vienna, Valiant Richey, the OSCE special representative for combating trafficking in human beings, in coordination with Albania’s OSCE chairmanship, said “it is precisely when our global community is convulsed by a crisis of this magnitude that our obligation to combat the exploitation of vulnerable people becomes most acute.”

Trafficking victims face exceptional danger as traffickers become more violent and employ new forms of exploitation to maintain their revenues, the statement said, adding that “as resources gravitate to address public health concerns…vulnerable persons already living in precarious circumstances are now at greater risk for being swept into exploitative situations.”

During such crises of worldwide proportions, women and girls, who comprise over 90 percent of the victims of trafficking for sexual exploitation; and children potentially spending more hours online, because of school closure, are particularly in danger.

“In the case of trafficking for organ removal, one of the darkest and least addressed forms of trafficking, the impacts of COVID-19 are starting to raise alarm,” the statement said.

The OSCE emphasized that individuals without an income or other forms of support are at greater risk of being exploited by traffickers.

The OSCE called on governments to “strengthen their anti-trafficking efforts” and “ensure equal access to healthcare, unemployment services, and other welfare services” for vulnerable individuals “to guarantee that those who need this support the most can effectively access it.”  

  

