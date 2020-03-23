Pakistan Day Postponed in Light of Coronavirus

Festivities for this year’s Pakistan Day have been “curtailed in light of the coronavirus outbreak,” according to a report posted on the internet site of Dawn newspaper.

“All public gatherings, including the much-anticipated military parade, are postponed as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the virus,” the account said.

President Arif Alvi said in a statement on Radio Pakistan that everyone has a responsibility “in educating the masses about the preventive measures against the virus.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan, also on Radio Pakistan, cautioned the nation against panicking and said Pakistan “has the capability to face any ordeal.”

Pakistan Day is observed annually on March 23 in commemoration of the Lahore resolution of March 23, 1940 and the official adoption of Pakistan’s first constitution.