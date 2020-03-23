Coronavirus Outbreak

Pakistan Day Postponed in Light of Coronavirus

By VOA News
March 23, 2020 05:25 AM
A man wears a protective mask as a preventive measure amid coronavirus fears, as he attends Friday prayers with others in…
A man wears a protective mask as a preventive measure amid coronavirus fears, as he attends Friday prayers with others in Karachi, Pakistan, March 13, 2020.

Festivities for this year’s Pakistan Day have been “curtailed in light of the coronavirus outbreak,” according to a report posted on the internet site of Dawn newspaper. 

“All public gatherings, including the much-anticipated military parade, are postponed as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the virus,” the account said.  

President Arif Alvi said in a statement on Radio Pakistan that everyone has a responsibility “in educating the masses about the preventive measures against the virus.” 

Prime Minister Imran Khan, also on Radio Pakistan, cautioned the nation against panicking and said Pakistan “has the capability to face any ordeal.”  

Pakistan Day is observed annually on March 23 in commemoration of the Lahore resolution of March 23, 1940 and the official adoption of Pakistan’s first constitution.  

Related Stories

A volunteer of the community emergency response team (R) gestures as he instructs a man on motor-bike how to sanitize hands…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Pakistan Halts International Flights to Counter Coronavirus
Air traffic is banned for passenger, charter and private flights but not cargo flights or diplomatic air travel
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Sat, 03/21/2020 - 16:38
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Pakistan Day Postponed in Light of Coronavirus

A man wears a protective mask as a preventive measure amid coronavirus fears, as he attends Friday prayers with others in…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Athletic Housing in Indonesia Turned into Emergency Coronavirus Hospital

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo takes a look at the emergency hospital handling of COVID-19 in Kemayoran Athletes Village,…
Arts & Culture

Japanese PM Raises Possibility of Postponing 2020 Tokyo Olympics

FILE PHOTO : International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach walks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during…
Coronavirus Outbreak

India Locks Down 75 Districts To Contain COVID-19

Indian students returning from Uttar Pradesh amid Coronavirus concerns walk after arriving at a railway station in Jammu, India…
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Government Will Cover Cost of National Guard Activation, Trump Says

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, March 22, 2020, in Washington.