Coronavirus Outbreak

Paris Has Weathered Many Crises — Now Faces Coronavirus

By Lisa Bryant
March 04, 2020 03:45 PM
Tourists visit the Louvre Museum in Paris, which reopened March 4, 2020, after being temporarily shut over staff coronavirus concerns. (Lisa Bryant/VOA)
Tourists visit the Louvre Museum in Paris, which reopened March 4, 2020, after being temporarily shut over staff coronavirus concerns. (Lisa Bryant/VOA)

PARIS - The iconic Louvre Museum opened Wednesday after being shut since Sunday over staff worries about contracting coronavirus. 

Maria Salomonis from California plans to visit the museum, but is wearing a mask as a precautionary measure.  

"We just don't want to catch anything, or give anything to anybody else," she said, "so it's better we have protection, not for myself but for everybody."

The French government also is taking steps to curtail the spread of the virus. It has banned all major events with more than 5,000 people — which in March alone includes shows, festivals and major trade fairs. Luxury stores are seeing fewer shoppers, especially Chinese ones, and hotels and restaurants are reporting a drop in business.  

People look at goods being sold at the iconic kiosks by the Seine River in Paris. (Lisa Bryant/VOA)

As the world's most popular museum, receiving about 9.6 million visitors last year, the Louvre has taken further measures to respond to staff concerns.  

While there no plans to shut other major tourist attractions such as the Eiffel Tower or Disneyland Paris, that could change, said Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.  

For Polish tourist Bartosz Baum, further closures won't ruin his Paris experience.  

"We just look around here ... I think it's not a big problem, coronavirus, because we've had more problems with other viruses in recent years," Baum said.

This city has weathered plenty of other problems — strikes, protests and the 2015 terrorist attacks.  

Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said Wednesday that French growth would slow by more than 0.1 percent overall. The European Union said the coronavirus is costing Europe's tourism industry more than $1 billion a month.

But some tourists, like Maria Alejandra Ortiz from Colombia, are still ready to travel. She said she's not worried about the coronavirus.  

"Absolutely no," she said. "I think being aware … the continuous wash[ing] of hands. And the use of anti-bacterial gel."

Related Stories

People are welcomed by a nurse at the pre-triage medical tent located in front of the Cremona hospital, in Cremona, northern…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Italy Considers Shutting Schools Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
With China seeing a slowdown of new cases of the virus, the focus of containing the outbreak has shifted to places such as Italy and Iran
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 09:25
FILE PHOTO: U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet gives a speach during a forum on women of African descent…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Prompts Cancellation of Human Rights Events at UN
The canceling of 200 side-events is an unfortunate, but responsible measure to take in order to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, official says
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 03/03/2020 - 13:38
A medical worker wearing protective mask is seen at a medical checkpoint at the entrance of the Spedali Civili hospital
Coronavirus Outbreak
WHO Chief Urges Saving Protective Gear for Coronavirus Health Care Workers
G-7 Ministers commit to use "policy tools" to combat coronavirus, but doesn't disclose specific measures.
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 03/03/2020 - 10:53
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England and Chief Scientific Adviser to the…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Britain Warns of Wider Coronavirus Threat
British officials are trying to ready country for a 'more widespread transmission' of coronavirus and have warned that if there’s a spread cities could be ordered locked down
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Tue, 03/03/2020 - 08:46
Lisa Bryant
Written By
Lisa Bryant

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

US Lawmakers Agree to Bipartisan Bill to Combat Coronavirus

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks about the coronavirus during a media availability on Capitol Hill, Tuesday…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Paris Has Weathered Many Crises — Now Faces Coronavirus

Tourists visit the Louvre Museum in Paris, which reopened March 4, 2020, after being temporarily shut over staff coronavirus concerns. (Lisa Bryant/VOA)
Coronavirus Outbreak

Anti-Virus Measures Take Drastic Turns in Saudi, Iran, Italy

A relatively few number of Muslims pray around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, March 4, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Virus Death Rate Still Uncertain as Mild Cases Are Missed 

Army soldiers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus at a shopping street in…
Coronavirus Outbreak

No Money for Masterpieces: Louvre Bans Cash Over Virus Fears

People, some wearing a mask, walk in Paris, Monday, March 2, 2020. The French government has banned any indoor gatherings…