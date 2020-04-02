Coronavirus Outbreak

Philippine President Says Those Violating Anti-Virus Measures Could be Shot 

By VOA News
April 02, 2020 03:47 AM
Police personnel hold up placards reminding people to stay at home amid concerns of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in…
Police hold up placards reminding people to stay at home amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19 in Manila on March 31, 2020.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says anyone who violates the government’s lockdown measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak could be shot by police.

Duterte issued the warning during a televised address Wednesday in response to demonstrations in a poor neighborhood in Manila by residents angry over insufficient food aid.

He told police if they feel their lives are in danger when they confront protesters to “shoot them dead.” Duterte also warned of harsh punishments for anyone responsible for attacking doctors and other health care workers.

Duterte has been condemned for his bombastic rhetoric coupled with his brutal crackdown on illicit drugs that has left thousands of suspected drug traffickers and users dead.

The Philippines has 2,311 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections, with 96 deaths.

Related Stories

Employees bury a person who died suspectedly from COVID-19 at the Vila Formosa cemetery, in the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil…
Coronavirus Outbreak
 In Brazil, Fear Surges Along with Coronavirus Burials
Even workers burying the dead wear protective gear 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 01:19
The Fearless Girl statue stands in front of the New York Stock Exchange near Wall Street on March 23, 2020 in New York City. -…
Economy & Business
Coronavirus Continues to Pull Down US Stocks
Major stock indexes all fall 4%
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/01/2020 - 18:26
Staff members of the Congolese Ministry of Health perform a COVID-19 test at a private residence in Goma, northeastern…
Coronavirus Outbreak
African Conflict Zones in Need of Cease-Fires for Coronavirus Aid  
As African nations gear up and lock down to fight the spread of the coronavirus, security experts say armed conflicts across the continent are hampering containment efforts
Stacey Knott
By Stacey Knott
Wed, 04/01/2020 - 14:24
FILE - A worker wearing protective mask against the coronavirus covers the podium after the daily media briefing at the Foreign Ministry in Beijing, China, March 18, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
British, Other Western Leaders Talk of Coronavirus 'Reckoning' With Beijing
Anger at Beijing over discredited theories about the origin of COVID-19 has been boiling in London and other Western capitals
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Wed, 04/01/2020 - 17:41
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Philippine President Says Those Violating Anti-Virus Measures Could be Shot 

Police personnel hold up placards reminding people to stay at home amid concerns of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Former US Federal Judge Duffy Dies From Coronavirus 

FILE SKETCH 5AUG97 - Ramzi Ahmed Yousef was sentenced January 8 to life in prison without parole for masterminding the 1993…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Peru Steps Up Enforcement of Stay-At-Home Order

A homeless woman holding an illustration of Jesus waits outside the Plaza de Acho bullring, which the Peruvian government is…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Haitians Seeking National ID Cards Say Government Is Violating Its Own COVID-19 Directives

This man came with his own mask on April 1, 2020 but said he still may go home infected with coronavirus.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Iranian Lawyer: Jailed Dissidents Endangered by Virus as Iran Refuses Furloughs 

Iranian lawyer Saleh Nikbakht told VOA Persian in a March 31, 2020, interview that Iran's rulers were endangering jailed disside