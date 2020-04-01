'Pink Eye’ Could Be Symptom of COVID-19, Medical Group Says

The American Academy of Ophthalmology warns that a common eye disease could be another symptom of the coronavirus.

The disease is conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye.

The AAO is alerting ophthalmologists and other specialists who treat patients for the eye disease to take precautions because it has observed that COVID-19 has caused pink eye in a small percentage of cases.

A Journal of Medical Virology study said that researchers discovered evidence of the virus that caused COVID-19 in the tears of coronavirus patients who also contracted pink eye.

The AAO has issued guidelines for eye professionals to adhere to in order to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, including covering their eyes, nose and mouth when treating pink eye patients.