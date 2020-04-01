Coronavirus Outbreak

'Pink Eye’ Could Be Symptom of COVID-19, Medical Group Says

By VOA News
April 01, 2020 11:29 AM
Each coronavirus virion is around 120 nanometers in diameter, meaning about 750 of them could fit across the width of a human hair. (Courtesy: U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases)
Each coronavirus virion is around 120 nanometers in diameter, meaning about 750 of them could fit across the width of a human hair. (Courtesy: U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases)

The American Academy of Ophthalmology warns that a common eye disease could be another symptom of the coronavirus.

The disease is conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye.

The AAO is alerting ophthalmologists and other specialists who treat patients for the eye disease to take precautions because it has observed that COVID-19 has caused pink eye in a small percentage of cases.

A Journal of Medical Virology study said that researchers discovered evidence of the virus that caused COVID-19 in the tears of coronavirus patients who also contracted pink eye.

The AAO has issued guidelines for eye professionals to adhere to in order to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, including covering their eyes, nose and mouth when treating pink eye patients.

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

'Pink Eye’ Could Be Symptom of COVID-19, Medical Group Says

Each coronavirus virion is around 120 nanometers in diameter, meaning about 750 of them could fit across the width of a human hair. (Courtesy: U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases)
Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 Diaries: Jerusalem Apartment Life While Working and Worrying About My Children

An aerial view shows the tracks of the light rail as Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy with guidelines aimed at…
USA

Churchgoers Flock to Hear Louisiana Pastor Despite Virus Ban

Congregants leave after an evening service at Life Tabernacle Church in Central, La., March 31, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Spain Confirms 100,000 Coronavirus Cases; US Braces for Huge Death Toll

An ambulance worker arrives with a patient at the 12 de Octubre Hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Madrid, Spain, March 31, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Goats Invade Welsh Town Locked Down by Coronavirus

A herd of goats is seen in Llandudno as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Llandudno, Wales, Britain, March 31, 2020.