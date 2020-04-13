Coronavirus Outbreak

Police in Spain Hand Out Millions of Masks to Commuters

By VOA News
April 13, 2020 09:32 AM
A member of Civil Protection gives out free protective face masks outside a food store during a lockdown in Spain.
A member of Civil Protection gives out free protective face masks outside a food store during a lockdown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ronda, southern Spain, April 13, 2020.

Police in Spain handed out millions of masks to commuters Monday as the country started to ease its tough coronavirus lockdown, allowing some businesses to reopen.

Construction and manufacturing businesses were allowed to reopen, while retail businesses remained closed and office workers were encouraged to keep doing their jobs from home.

Commuters wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus at Atocha train station in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 13, 2020.

Transportation officials said that they were limiting the number of riders on trains and buses and passengers were spaced one meter apart.

Spain's Health Ministry reports, as of Monday, the cumulative death toll from the coronavirus rose to 17,489, up 517 from 16,972 on Sunday. Total confirmed cases reached 169,496, up from 166,019 the previous day.

