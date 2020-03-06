Coronavirus Outbreak

Public Health Emergency: What Does it Imply, How it Helps Track, Control Infection 

By Ardita Dunellari
March 06, 2020 05:49 PM
Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, with White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx…
FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, with White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, speaks to reporters, March 2, 2020, in Washington.

As the number of coronavirus infections rises and fears mount about the further spread of the disease, U.S. federal and state authorities are responding with measures aimed at controlling both the virus and the spread of panic.

Federal government officials took the lead, declaring a public health emergency on January 31. The designation is aimed at marshaling federal funds, health personnel and services in response to the situation.

The announcement came from Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, who took the action as one in a “series of steps the Trump administration has taken to protect our country.”

What comes after a public health emergency announcement?

The designation allows federal agencies to reduce institutional hurdles to respond swiftly to requests from states by shifting medical employees and capabilities to areas in need.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the designation allows authorities to access funds that “may be used to facilitate coordination among federal, state, local, tribal and territorial entities and public and private health care entities” affected by the emergency. The federal government can now access emergency funds to set up diagnostic centers, pay for research for drugs to fight the disease, and support efforts to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar looks on as President Donald Trump shows a spending bill to combat the Coronavirus, at the White House, March 6, 2020, in Washington.

President Donald Trump on Friday signed an $8.3 billion spending bill to fight the coronavirus. The measure had received bipartisan support in both chambers of Congress.

The designation also allows for cooperation among a number of government structures, in particular the use of “military trauma care providers,” to assist in responding to increased demand for services.  

Immediately after the announcement of the public health emergency, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified a number of military bases across the United States to receive and quarantine individuals from China and other countries where the infection had spread.  

The national public health emergency allows state and local governments to use federal grant funds to face the problem in their communities.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan delivers his annual State of the State address to a joint session of the legislature in Annapolis, Md., Feb. 5, 2020.

Response at state level

Individual states have also taken measures by declaring public emergencies, after identifying cases of coronavirus in their communities. On Thursday, Maryland became the latest U.S. state to declare a state of emergency, immediately after health officials confirmed the first three cases there.

In announcing the measure, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said the state of emergency allowed authorities to “further mobilize all available state resources in response to this threat to public health.”

By designating the problem as a state of emergency, state and local agencies can fast-track coordination among teams and departments charged with controlling the spread of the disease.

Besides Maryland, a number of other states, including California, Florida and Washington, have declared emergency measures by setting up operation centers and designated task forces to coordinate with federal authorities and to manage statewide efforts against the infection.

An infection Control Protocol poster sits on a nursing station desk at the Palm Garden of Tampa Health and Rehabilitation Center, March 5, 2020, in Tampa, Fla.

At the state level, authorities focus on identifying vulnerable communities or demographics, such as elder care centers; monitoring communities where cases have been identified to make sure that the disease is not spreading; and setting up specialized centers for diagnostics. The information gathered in communities is shared with the CDC to monitor if the virus is mutating, and to identify the paths of infection.

The public health emergency designation gives federal authorities the right to quarantine infected individuals, as well as persons who have been exposed to the virus because of contact with infected persons.

By Friday afternoon, there were at least 245 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., and more than 101,000 cases worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University. 

The school's web page tracks the spread of infection by compiling data from the World Health Organization, U.S. official sources and Chinese national health organizations.

Related Stories

(FILES) In this file photo Abigail Hansmeyer poses on January 17, 2020 in New Brighton, Minnesota. - Abigail Hansmeyer, a…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Time Bomb: America's Uninsured and Brutal Work Culture
The number of Americans without health insurance began falling from a high of 46.7 million in 2010 following the passage of the Affordable Care Act, but has risen again over the past two years
AFP logo
By AFP
Fri, 03/06/2020 - 14:23
Health Quarantine officer checks people with a thermal scanner after Indonesia confirmed its first cases of coronavirus disease.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Say What? Here Are the Coronavirus Terms You Need to Know
It helps to know what these terms mean and what the difference is between isolation and a quarantine - we've got you!
Default Author Profile
By Carol Pearson
Fri, 03/06/2020 - 07:45
U.S. President Donald Trump answers a question during a news conference on the coronavirus outbreak at the White House in…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Fears Could Become Defining US Election Issue
Democrats are questioning President Donald Trump’s credibility and competence in responding to a public health emergency
Brian Padden
By Brian Padden
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 20:51
(From L to R) Brigadier General Michael J. Talley, Commanding General at US Army Medical Research and Development Command and…
Coronavirus Outbreak
US Army Working on Coronavirus Vaccine
US military headquarters preparing for potential outbreak
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 21:08
Default Author Profile
Written By
Ardita Dunellari

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Public Health Emergency: What Does it Imply, How it Helps Track, Control Infection 

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, with White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx…
Coronavirus Outbreak

WHO: Coronavirus Expanding Rapidly to Growing Number of Countries

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a daily press briefing on COVID-19 at the…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Russia Ramps Up Response to Coronavirus

Andrei Nikolayev, an activist of the Green Alternative party, protests outside the Foreign Ministry headquarters building, in the background, to call on officials to do more to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 24, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Reporter's Notebook: How Britons Are Reacting to Coronavirus Fears

A man is seen wearing a protective face mask at Waterloo station in London, Britain, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Coronavirus Outbreak

Cameroon Calls for Increased Hygiene Measures After First Coronavirus Case

A man wears a mask while walking outside the entrance to the Yaounde General Hospital in Yaounde on March 6, 2020 as Cameroon…