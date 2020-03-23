Coronavirus Outbreak

Rand Paul Becomes First US Senator to Test Positive for COVID-19

By VOA News
Updated March 23, 2020 01:43 AM
In this image from video, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
In this image from video, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

U.S. Senator Rand Paul confirmed Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 – the first senator to do so.  

The senator said that he was asymptomatic and had not been in contact with any known carriers of the novel coronavirus but was tested out of an “abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events.”

Senator Mitt Romney announced he was advised to go into self-quarantine after sitting next to Paul for extended periods in recent days, and that while he has no symptoms, he would be tested. 

Senator Mike Lee said he, too, was told he should self-quarantine based on his proximity to Paul, but that he would not be tested. 

Two lawmakers in the House of Representatives, Representatives Mario Diaz-Balert and Ben McAdams, were the first members of Congress to test positive for the coronavirus. 

As many Americans across the United States struggle to get tested for COVID-19, many critics have taken to social media questioning how and why Paul was able to be tested if he was asymptomatic and had no known contact with a carrier.  

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has said that testing abilities in the United States are expected to increase.  

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Arts & Culture

Japanese PM Raises Possibility of Postponing 2020 Tokyo Olympics

FILE PHOTO : International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach walks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during…
Coronavirus Outbreak

India Locks Down 75 Districts To Contain COVID-19

Indian students returning from Uttar Pradesh amid Coronavirus concerns walk after arriving at a railway station in Jammu, India…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump Says US Government Will Cover Cost of National Guard Activation

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Washington.
Coronavirus Outbreak

New York City Becomes ‘New Epicenter’ of COVID-19

People walk around Washington square park as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in New York, U.S., March 22, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

At a Glance: Nearly $2 Trillion Coronavirus Rescue Package

The U.S. Capitol Hill building in Washington, DC. (Photo by Diaa Bekheet)