Scotland Increases Spending on Women’s Crisis Programs

Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, announced an appropriation of $1.8 million Tuesday for Scottish women’s aid and rape crisis programs, noting coronavirus-mandated isolation can put domestic abuse victims at greater risk.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday in the capital, Edinburgh, Sturgeon said the new funding will ensure access to support services by women and children who find themselves more isolated and vulnerable during the current crisis.

Sturgeon also announced a total of 1,993 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Scotland as of Tuesday, up 430 from the previous day. She noted 108 of those cases came from one laboratory that had been unable to report its data from the weekend. She said the spike also reflects a greater capacity for testing in the country.

The first minister also reported 13 additional deaths from the coronavirus since Wednesday, raising the total number of fatalities in Scotland to 60.