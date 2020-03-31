Coronavirus Outbreak

Scotland Increases Spending on Women’s Crisis Programs

By VOA News
March 31, 2020 05:52 PM
FILE - Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during an event 'Scotland's European Future after Brexit' at the European Policy Center in Brussels, Feb. 10, 2020.
FILE - Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during an event 'Scotland's European Future after Brexit' at the European Policy Center in Brussels, Feb. 10, 2020.

Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, announced an appropriation of $1.8 million Tuesday for Scottish women’s aid and rape crisis programs, noting coronavirus-mandated isolation can put domestic abuse victims at greater risk.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday in the capital, Edinburgh, Sturgeon said the new funding will ensure access to support services by women and children who find themselves more isolated and vulnerable during the current crisis.

Sturgeon also announced a total of 1,993 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Scotland as of Tuesday, up 430 from the previous day. She noted 108 of those cases came from one laboratory that had been unable to report its data from the weekend. She said the spike also reflects a greater capacity for testing in the country.

The first minister also reported 13 additional deaths from the coronavirus since Wednesday, raising the total number of fatalities in Scotland to 60.

 

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Africa

Kenya’s Minibus Workers Face Coronavirus Risk to Feed Families

Kenya's Minibus Drivers Say They Cannot Afford to Strike
Coronavirus Outbreak

Scotland Increases Spending on Women’s Crisis Programs

FILE - Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during an event 'Scotland's European Future after Brexit' at the European Policy Center in Brussels, Feb. 10, 2020.
Europe

HRW: Ankara Denying Water to Syrian Kurds as Coronavirus Escalates

Syrian children carry jugs to fill with water in Washukanni camp, on December 16, 2019, which was recently established on the…
Student Union

Fulbright Shelters in Bishkek as COVID-19 Empties Streets

Streets are empty amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. (Carl Liles/VOA)
Coronavirus Outbreak

China Not Tracking Recovered Coronavirus Patients Who Test Positive Again

A woman takes a COVID-19 test at a quarantine hotel in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province, March 31, 2020.