Coronavirus Outbreak

Swiss Government Expands Powers to Force Firms to Make Supplies to Fight COVID-19

By Reuters
April 03, 2020 04:49 PM
Staff treat a patient in the intensive care unit at the University Hospital (CHUV) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)…
Staff treat a patient in the intensive care unit at the University Hospital (CHUV) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, April 3, 2020.

ZURICH - The Swiss government on Friday boosted its powers to order companies to raise production of critical medical supplies like drugs and protective gear should more be needed in the fight against coronavirus-caused COVID-19.

"If the supply ... cannot be guaranteed otherwise, the Federal Council [cabinet] may oblige manufacturers to manufacture important medical goods, to prioritise the production of such goods or to increase the production quantities," according to an order from Bern.

The expanded authority comes as the government doubled the size of its coronavirus emergency loan scheme to 40 billion Swiss francs ($40.94 billion) after being flooded by requests for help by businesses. The nation's coronavirus deaths are nearing 500, with total confirmed infections approaching 20,000.

Swiss ministers also sought to speed access to medicines that could be used against COVID-19, allowing the drugs to be deployed in hospitals quickly before getting formal approval by the country's regulator, Swissmedic.

The exceptions cover generic malaria medicine hydroxychloroquine, which has been donated by Novartis, Abbvie's HIV drug Kaletra, Gilead Science's experimental remdesivir and Roche's Actemra, all of which are now being studied for potential use against the coronavirus.

Swissmedic also gets new powers to approve deviations from some legal requirements for drugs under review, the government said.

Related Stories

People line up in the rain outside a supermarket after the Italian island of Sicily closed them on Sunday, as it tightens…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Mafia Gangs in Italy Poised to Profit from Coronavirus
Signs of social unrest are mounting in Italy's poorer south — and Mafia groups are poised to exploit it
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 13:03
A guard stands in front of apartment buildings at the athletes' village for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, in Tokyo, Monday, March 23…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Athletes Village for Olympics Could House Coronavirus Patients
The complex, which will eventually include 24 buildings, is expected to remain unoccupied with the Olympics delayed for 16 months
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 11:15
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II talks with MI5 officers during a visit to the headquarters of MI5, which is the United…
Europe
Britain's Queen Elizabeth to Make Rare Address to Nation Over Coronavirus
The queen rarely addresses the nation directly apart from her traditional televised Christmas Day message
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 13:09
A general view a temporary field hospital set at Ifema convention and exhibition of in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, April 2, 2020…
Europe
Europe's Hospitals Bow Under Weight of Coronavirus Crush
Italy, Spain and France surpassed 30,000 dead, over 56% of the world's death toll
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 09:20
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Section

Student Union

Americans Strive to Get Masks to Pandemic’s Front Lines 

A dog looks on as an Arlington County employees collects N95 mask donations at a drive-thru donation point created to collect…
Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 Forces US to Suspend International Mail to 22 Countries

A United States postal worker outfitted with gloves and a mask makes a delivery in Warren, Michigan, April 2, 2020. The U.S. has suspended mail to 22 countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Swiss Government Expands Powers to Force Firms to Make Supplies to Fight COVID-19

Staff treat a patient in the intensive care unit at the University Hospital (CHUV) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)…
Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 Supplies From Alibaba Never Reached Eritrea

FILE - Airport staff unload cargo sent by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma and his Alibaba Group after it arrives at Juba International Airport, in Juba, South Sudan, March 24, 2020. African health officials say no supplies have reached Eritrea.
Coronavirus Outbreak

British Prime Minister Urges Public to Mind the Lockdown 

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease …