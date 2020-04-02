Switzerland's Matterhorn Lit with Inspirational Messages

A visual artist in Switzerland is projecting messages on the side of the nation's iconic Matterhorn mountain to support people dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Artist Gerry Hofstetter, working with the tourism office in the town of Zermatt, Switzerland — the resort at the base of the Matterhorn — is projecting revolving images on the mountain each night. Beginning at sunset, the mountain is illuminated with messages that include "Solidarity" and "Stay Home," and symbols such as a heart on a white background.

Zermatt tourism office director Daniel Luggen says the messages have been lighting the mountain for about a week now.

He said the Matterhorn is an important symbol of Switzerland and officials thought it would be particularly meaningful to project messages of hope and solidarity on it during these difficult times.