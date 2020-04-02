Coronavirus Outbreak

Switzerland's Matterhorn Lit with Inspirational Messages

By VOA News
April 02, 2020 03:41 PM
A picture taken on late April 1, 2020 from the alpine resort of Zermatt shows the iconic Matterhorn mountain located on the…
The iconic Matterhorn mountain, located on the Italian-Swiss border that peaks at 4,478 meters, is illuminated by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter "as a sign of hope and solidarity" during the novel coronavirus pandemic, April 1, 2020.

A visual artist in Switzerland is projecting messages on the side of the nation's iconic Matterhorn mountain to support people dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. 

Artist Gerry Hofstetter, working with the tourism office in the town of Zermatt, Switzerland — the resort at the base of the Matterhorn — is projecting revolving images on the mountain each night. Beginning at sunset, the mountain is illuminated with messages that include "Solidarity" and "Stay Home," and symbols such as a heart on a white background.

Zermatt tourism office director Daniel Luggen says the messages have been lighting the mountain for about a week now.

He said the Matterhorn is an important symbol of Switzerland and officials thought it would be particularly meaningful to project messages of hope and solidarity on it during these difficult times. 

The iconic Matterhorn mountain is illuminated by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter "with a giant Italian flag as a sign of hope and solidarity" amid the COVID-19 pandemic, April 1, 2020.

Related Stories

Pascal Strupler, Director-General of the Federal Office of Public Health, holds a flyer prior to a meeting of the task force of…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Switzerland Bans Large Events to Stem Coronavirus
The Swiss government is banning all public events of more than 1,000 people in response to a growing number of cases of COVID-19 in the country
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 02/28/2020 - 11:34
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Governor: New York State Has Enough Ventilators to Last 6 Days

The first patient arrives at a newly constructed field hospital in the East Meadow of Central Park during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, April 1, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Face Mask Culture Common in East, New to West

Photo by: zz/OGUT/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 3/31/20 Phoebe Price is seen on March 31, 2020 wearing a face mask and gloves amid the…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Switzerland's Matterhorn Lit with Inspirational Messages

A picture taken on late April 1, 2020 from the alpine resort of Zermatt shows the iconic Matterhorn mountain located on the…
Coronavirus Outbreak

The Infodemic: US as Origin of COVID-19 Popular Claim of Virus Disinformation

3D model of health care worker wearing face shield and mask
Coronavirus Outbreak

Iran Says Over 3,000 Dead From Coronavirus

Men, some in protective gear, bury a coronavirus victim at a cemetery outside Tehran, Iran, March 30, 2020.