Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump: Coronavirus Won't Come Close to 'Worst-case Scenario' in US

By VOA News
February 26, 2020 08:40 PM
President Donald Trump, with members of the president's coronavirus task force, speaks during a news conference in the Brady…
President Donald Trump, with members of his coronavirus task force, speaks during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Feb. 26, 2020, in Washington.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he did not believe the coronavirus outbreak would be "anywhere near a worst-case scenario" in the United States. 

Trump held a White House press conference to spell out what the administration was doing to combat the disease, which has affected tens of thousands around the world but has minimally affected the United States so far. Government and private health experts say the outbreak has the potential to change quickly. 

Trump said the country was "very, very ready … even if it's a breakout of larger proportions." 

U.S. health officials on Wednesday reported 14 confirmed coronavirus cases in the nation so far, with another 42 Americans quarantined aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship off Japan. 

Trump said the risk of catching the disease in the U.S. was low because of what he called his administration’s early action, including shutting the borders to any non-U.S. citizen coming from China. 

Trump said he might have to restrict travel from Italy and South Korea, both hard hit by the virus, but that now was not the right time to do so. 

The president asked Congress for $2.5 billion to meet the coronavirus challenge but said he was willing to accept more if Democrats, and some Republicans, demanded it. 

President Donald Trump listens as Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a news conference about coronavirus in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Feb. 26, 2020, in Washington.

Trump named Vice President Mike Pence his coronavirus czar. Pence will lead a task force of federal and private health experts and said the American people could be confident that the government had their health and safety as a top priority. 

Trump earlier accused what he called the "fake media” of doing all it could to make the coronavirus "look as bad as possible" despite what he said were his efforts to contain the disease from tearing through the U.S. 

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said his office received the first test shipment of a coronavirus vaccine this week. But Fauci said it could be a year and a half before such a vaccine would be ready for widespread use if tests were successful. 

Related Stories

The Director of the Department of Infection Control and Environmental Health Geir Bukholm and the Director of the Department of…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Norway Detects Its First Case of Coronavirus
The person, now isolated at home, had returned from China late last week, but did not appear ill, the public health agency said
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 17:39
A health worker takes the temperature of a man who returned from Iran and is under medical observation, after Pakistan sealed…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Pakistan Detects First Coronavirus Cases, Links to Iran Outbreak
On Monday, Pakistan announced it was temporarily closing its border with Iran, where coronavirus was first detected a week ago and has since killed 19 people
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 15:05
A worker wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at a bus garage in Seoul, South…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Health Officials Urge Governments to Ready Coronavirus Response
China reports hundreds more cases, but infections are isolated to one area and increasing at a slower rate
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 14:08
Airport employees wear masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19 as they work at the Sao Paulo…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Brazil Confirms First Coronavirus Case in Latin America
Brazil's government has confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus in Latin America
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 10:56
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump: Coronavirus Won't Come Close to 'Worst-case Scenario' in US

President Donald Trump, with members of the president's coronavirus task force, speaks during a news conference in the Brady…
Student Union

WhatsApp Becomes Teaching Tool in Quarantine

Life inside a red zone: A group of residents gather in San Fiorano, one of the towns on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Norway Detects Its First Case of Coronavirus

The Director of the Department of Infection Control and Environmental Health Geir Bukholm and the Director of the Department of…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Iraq Bans Public Gatherings on Virus Fear; Travel Ban Totals 9 Countries

Workers in protective suits spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus, in a commercial district in Najaf, Iraq, Feb. 26, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Norway Detects Its First Case of Coronavirus

The Director of the Department of Infection Control and Environmental Health Geir Bukholm and the Director of the Department of…