Coronavirus Outbreak

Turkey Threatens to Seize Face Mask Producing Factories

By Jeff Custer
March 23, 2020 09:23 AM
Tourists walk as municipality workers wearing a face mask and protective suits disinfect the area surrounding the historical Sultan Ahmed Mosque, also known as Blue Mosque, amid the coronavirus outbreak, Istanbul, March 21, 2020.
Tourists walk as municipality workers wearing a face mask and protective suits disinfect the area surrounding the historical Sultan Ahmed Mosque, also known as Blue Mosque, amid the coronavirus outbreak, Istanbul, March 21, 2020.

Turkish officials are threatening to seize factories where face masks are produced if the companies running them do not agree to sell their products to the government.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told Turkish state-run media Monday the companies must stop hoarding their stock and sign contracts with the health ministry or they will be seized. He was quoted as saying the government would pay a fair price for the face masks.

Soylu said the government Sunday carried out simultaneous raids on depots of some local producers that were stockpiling the protective masks.

The actions come as Turkey’s death toll from the virus increased by nine to 30 on Sunday, with 1,256 confirmed cases after a surge in the last two weeks. Soylu says Turkey currently has quarantined about 10,750 people.

The country has closed about 165,000 businesses, called for citizens to practice social distancing and issued a full curfew for people over 65 to fight the spread of the virus.

 

Default Author Profile
Written By
Jeff Custer

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Turkey Threatens to Seize Face Mask Producing Factories

Tourists walk as municipality workers wearing a face mask and protective suits disinfect the area surrounding the historical Sultan Ahmed Mosque, also known as Blue Mosque, amid the coronavirus outbreak, Istanbul, March 21, 2020.
Arts & Culture

Actress Debi Mazar Has Coronavirus

Debi Mazar attends the Broadway opening night of "West Side Story" at The Broadway Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in New…
USA

Congressional Rescue Talks Churn as Viral Crisis Expands

US 100 dollar bills, on texture with Economic Rescue Plan lettering, finished graphic
Coronavirus Outbreak

Governments Boost Coronavirus Lockdowns, Olympics Face Postponement Pressure  

People wearing protective face masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), form a line while keeping…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Japan to Quarantine Visitors from US for Up to 14 days 

An employee, wearing protective mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), passes in front of an All…