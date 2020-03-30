US Folk Singer-Songwriter John Prine in Critical Condition with Coronavirus

The family of Grammy- award winning singer/song writer John Prine says the artist is in critical condition with COVID-19 symptoms.

The family made the announcement Sunday from the 73-year-old artist’s Twitter account, saying he had been originally hospitalized Thursday and that he had been intubated – a breathing tube was inserted – Saturday night. The Twitter post said “his situation is critical.”

There was no mention of where Prine was being treated but the family lives in Nashville.

Prine’s wife and manager Fiona Whelan Prine had announced earlier in this month that she had tested positive for the virus, and that the couple was quarantined and isolated from one another.

Prine has been one of the most influential singer and songwriters in the U.S. country/folk genre for roughly 50 years. His songs have been recorded by artists such as Bonnie Rait, Johnny Cash and Bette Midler. He was recently inducted in the U.S. Singer/Song writer hall of fame.

Prine is a two-time cancer survivor and his bouts with the disease affected his voice. He recovered well enough to record and release an album last year and had plans to tour later this year before the coronavirus outbreak.