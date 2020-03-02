Coronavirus Outbreak

White House Set to Meet with Senior Airline, Cruise Industry Officials

By Reuters
March 02, 2020 10:56 AM
President Donald Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence, speaks about the coronavirus in the press briefing room
President Donald Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence, speaks about the coronavirus in the press briefing room at the White House, Feb. 29, 2020, in Washington.

WASHINGTON -  The White House is expected to meet Wednesday with top executives from U.S. airlines and the cruise industry amid the growing coronavirus outbreak, two people briefed on the matter said.

Vice President Mike Pence, who is overseeing the administration's efforts, is expected to attend, as are airline
and cruise officials. U.S. airlines report travel demand has fallen sharply. Airlines have cut flights to Asia and Italy amid
the crisis and canceled all flights to China until late April.
 

 

